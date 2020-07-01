Family behind Vince’s Crab House say police aren’t protecting them from social justice protesters, plan to sue county executive

The Meyer family who owns Vince’s Crab House in Middle River say Baltimore County Police are failing to protect them from social justice protesters, and they intend to sue the county executive alleging he ordered officers to “stand down.”
Brenda Meyer said she believes such an order was issued after the Meyer family asked the officers for help.
“The officers have told me on numerous occasions that they’re doing what they are allowed to do,” she said. “I asked if they are on ‘stand down,' and they said ‘yes.‘”
A spokesman for County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. responded by saying the claim was “not grounded in facts or reality.”
The Meyers invited reporters to Vince’s Crab House Wednesday, saying they wished to tell their side. Brenda’s son and waterman Vince Meyer drew the ire of protesters for his disparaging comments on Facebook about the protests sweeping the nation after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police.
“It’s time the law is enforced,” Brenda Meyer said. “It’s time for us to walk outside our own business without being yelled and screamed at... it’s time for our customers to feel safe.”
Outside, about a dozen protesters stood on the sidewalk, some holding “Black Lives Matter” signs, and waved to passing cars. The restaurant has become the grounds of dueling accusations of assault, harassment and intimidation between the protesters and Meyers. On Wednesday, the protesters said they were holding their own press conference Friday morning and they would withhold their thoughts until then.
Meanwhile, protesters Anthony Heath and Tamara Tolbert have filed misdemeanor assault charges against Vince Meyer, alleging he sprayed them with a hose outside the restaurant and used racial slurs. The Meyers, in turn, filed charges against Heath and Tolbert for misdemeanor assault, destruction of property and trespassing. Trials are scheduled for October.
The Meyers said they have spent more than $40,000 to hire private security guards. They said they have been followed home, called in the middle of the night, and received death threats. Vince Meyer’s social security number was posted online, they family said.
It all traces back to Vince Meyer’s Facebook comments mocking the protests and social justice movement. On Wednesday, he expressed regret. “I definitely regret saying it just because it is so offense.”
The family appeared alongside former state Del. Pat McDonough — who himself has drawn criticism for the way he talks about race — and state Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, both Republicans from Baltimore County. Attorneys with the Laurel-based nonprofit Respect the Constitution MD are representing the family.
McDonough said the protesters are going too far and seeking to ruin the family business over Facebook comments.
“We don’t give people capital punishment for jaywalking,” he said.
A spokesman for the county executive responded by saying police received no such orders to stand down.
“The men and women of County law enforcement have consistently gone above and beyond in service to all residents of our community regarding this matter. The County will continue to protect residents’ first amendment rights to peaceful protest while doing whatever is necessary to ensure public safety,” spokesman Sean Naron wrote in an email.
A spokeswoman for Baltimore County Police said she will respond to the family’s claim later Wednesday.
