Maryland officials are considering adopting restrictions on e-cigarettes as the number of vaping-related lung illness cases continue to rise.
Del. Dereck Davis is drafting a bill that would ban flavored vaping products that are favored by young people.
He’s concerned that flavors like fruit, candy and menthol are drawing younger people to use products that they may not realize are harmful to their health.
“I’m told that it has a harsh taste and it irritates the back of the throat and if you go with these flavors, it’s not as difficult,” said Davis, a Prince George’s County Democrat who chairs the House of Delegates Economic Matters Committee.
Davis sponsored a law that went into effect on Oct. 1 that raises the general age for using tobacco and nicotine products to 21. He sees the flavored vaping ban as a natural extension.
“There’s this whole misinformation out there that vaping is a safer alternative to smoking,” he said. “As we’re seeing with these national cases, it’s not.”
Through mid-October, federal health officials have identified nearly 1,500 lung injuries and 33 deaths associated with the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products. People have fallen ill in every state except for Alaska, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC is investigating whether the culprit may be vaping products that contain THC, which is the psychoactive chemical in marijuana.
Davis said he was inspired to draft legislation after learning about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency order in September that banned flavored vaping products. The order has been put on hold pending a legal challenge, and some Michigan lawmakers have also pushed back.
Whitmer, a Democrat, said she’ll fight for her ban. “The explosive increase in youth vaping is a public health emergency, and we must do everything we can to protect our kids from its harmful effects,” she said in a statement earlier this month.
Other states have sought temporary bans on all types of e-cigarettes and vaping products, which have generally been met by court challenges.
President Donald Trump’s administration, meanwhile, has taken steps toward issuing rules banning e-cigarettes through the Food and Drug Administration.
Last week, Juul, a major manufacturer of e-cigarettes, said it would voluntarily suspend sales of mango, creme, fruit and cucumber flavored products while the FDA rule is under review. The company still sells nicotine pods in mint, menthol and tobacco flavors.
Banning flavored e-cigarettes has the support of advocacy groups such as the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
“One of our big priorities now is getting rid of all of the flavored products out there,” said John Schachter, a spokesman for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. “It’s obviously what kids are attracted to on the e-cigarette front.”
Tony Abboud, executive director of the Vaping Technology Association, said in a statement that the industry wants to restrict youth access to vaping products, but not at the expense of limiting availability to adults.
“We stand ready to continue working with the State of Maryland on effective regulations and real solutions that will achieve the twin goals of restricting youth vaping, which is already illegal, and preserving flavored vapor as an alternative for adult consumers desperately trying to quit smoking,” Abboud wrote in the statement.
The American Vaping Association has called vaping sales bans “senseless” measures that will result in the loss of jobs.
Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration also is exploring what options it could take in light of the emerging health crisis associated with vaping.
“The vaping problem is a serious and deadly one,” said Hogan’s health secretary, Robert Neall. “I know there will be a lot of legislative ideas when we get to Annapolis in January.”
Neall said he wants to make sure that whatever actions the state takes are legally sound and avoid the court challenges elsewhere. “We’ve got to do this the right way, because we want to prevail and succeed on this,” he said. “Doing this the wrong way doesn’t do anyone any favors.”
The state’s health department issued an order to doctors requiring them to report severe lung illnesses that may be linked to vaping. Through mid-October, 35 cases have been reported to the state.
Comptroller Peter Franchot, meanwhile, said Wednesday that he’ll create a task force to study the effects of e-cigarettes and recommend changes in the law.
Franchot, who collects taxes on tobacco and nicotine products, doesn’t have the authority to restrict or regulate sales. But the Democrat, who is eyeing a run for governor in 2022, can lend his voice to the debate.
Franchot said in a statement that there are still many unknowns about vaping products.
“It is imperative that those of us in government work closely with public health officials, advocates and retailers to develop a deeper understanding of these products and establish appropriate laws that govern how they are manufactured, distributed and sold,” he said.
Franchot did not name members of the task force, but said he hoped they would develop recommendations by early 2020.
A coalition of anti-tobacco health groups said Wednesday that they appreciate Franchot’s interest in the issue, “however, now is the time for proven policy solutions" and a task force study is insufficient.
The groups want Maryland not only to ban flavored nicotine products, but they also support increasing taxes by $2 per pack and increasing state funding for programs that combat tobacco use and promote smoking cessation.
Baltimore Sun staff writer Meredith Cohn contributed to this article.