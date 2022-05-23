Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland ‘back home’ after suffering minor stroke

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who suffered a minor stroke last week and was hospitalized at George Washington University Hospital, is home again, he announced Sunday.

The Democrat experienced “lightheadedness and acute neck pain” while giving a speech, which prompted him to seek medical attention, he said in a statement May 15. But after a week, he’s left the hospital.

It’s great to be back home after a long week. I’m grateful for the generous outpouring of support from everyone and the dedicated care I received from the team at GW. pic.twitter.com/qv2uNcM7sM — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 22, 2022

“It’s great to be back home after a long week,” Van Hollen tweeted Sunday. “I’m grateful for the generous outpouring of support from everyone and the dedicated care I received from the team at GW.”

Van Hollen, who is serving the final year of his first term in office, said previously that there would be no “long-term effects or damage” as a result of the stroke.