MD Sen. Van Hollen, California Rep. Bass introduce bill to expand crisis response outside police departments

Van Hollen, who is sponsoring the bill in the Senate, said it is an extension of the work Congress has done on police reform in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Justice in Police Act in June, meant to bring about a number of reform measures regarding use of force and police misconduct. But the bill has stalled in the Senate and President Donald Trump has said he opposes the bill.