Supreme Court strikes New York gun law in major ruling with implications for Maryland’s own concealed carry law

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling Thursday could loosen gun restrictions in Maryland and six other states, making it easier for people to carry firearms in public.

A 6-3 opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas found that a New York law requiring applicants to demonstrate “proper cause” to successfully receive a concealed carry permit violated the Second and Fourteenth amendments by prohibiting Americans from practicing “ordinary self-defense needs.”

Advertisement

The Constitution, Thomas wrote for the majority, protects “an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.”

It’s the court’s biggest firearms decision in nearly a decade and comes against a backdrop of mass shootings nationwide, including the murder of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, as well as 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Advertisement

Both New York and Maryland require the concealed carry applicant to demonstrate a need to possess their firearms outside of their home.

Depending on where an individual lives in New York state, they must send an application to carry a concealed firearm to the court clerk, county clerk, sheriff, or police commissioner. According to statute, applicants must be 21-years-old.

Additionally, applicants must be “of good moral character,” have a clean criminal record, not be addicted to drugs or alcohol, be legally residing in the United States, not have been dishonorably discharged from the military, profess they have never suffered from a mental illness and have never been involuntarily committed to a psychiatric facility, among other qualifications.

Counsel for the plaintiffs argued that having to disclose a particular reason for being able to concealed carry a firearm outside of the home infringes upon their Second Amendment rights.

Maryland’s concealed carry law is not dissimilar from that of New York. However, Maryland applicants must additionally demonstrate that they haven’t displayed a predisposition for violent behavior.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. >

Most importantly, Maryland residents have to provide a legal established reason for their desire to carry a firearm.

Advertisement

The Associated Press/USA Today/Northeastern University mass killing database reported that there had been 16 shootings with four or more fatalities since the case’s the oral argument in November 2021 and late May 2022.

The case is New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Et. Al. v. Kevin P. Bruen.

This article will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.