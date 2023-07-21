‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘West Wing’ actors among out-of-state donors in Maryland’s wide-open U.S. Senate campaign

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In real life, Bob Odenkirk, who played a morally-challenged attorney in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is a campaign donor to President Joe Biden and an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump.

But his political contributions don’t stop there. In an era in which out-of-state money increasingly influences state races, the Los Angeles-based actor gave $1,500 to Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando, a Democrat seeking the U.S. Senate opening created because Maryland Democrat Ben Cardin isn’t seeking reelection next year.

“You’d better call Saul about that,” Jawando, 40, joked when asked in an interview about Odenkirk’s May 16 donation. “He’s very involved in the labor movement, and I’m a strong labor candidate. I’ll take support from anybody who shares my vision for a shared prosperity.”

Odenkirk was unavailable for comment, said a spokesperson for Sony Pictures Television, which produced the two hit series.

According to Federal Election Commission reports, Jawando’s campaign also collected $500 on May 3 from West Wing actor Bradley Whitford; $3,300 from fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg on June 20; $1,000 from former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart on June 30; and $500 from talk show host Tavis Smiley on May 24.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who is also seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat along with U.S. Rep. David Trone, got $3,125 from Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner on June 29; $1,000 from Washington sports mogul Ted Leonsis on June 23; and $500 from political commentator Donna Brazile on June 4, according to the FEC records.

Alsobrooks, 52, got $5,000 on June 1 from EMILY’s List, a national organization backing women who support abortion rights, and is helping her raise more money as well.

Analysts say state-level politics are increasingly dominated by national conversations over abortion, the economy, voting rights and gun violence. In a sharply partisan climate, the battles for control of Congress and state houses can be so competitive that donors believe they must spread their money around to make a difference.

“Senate races are definitely nationalized and even the relative handful of competitive House races are too,” said Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

“Big donors, who are well-informed, follow the key campaigns and candidates like kids used to collect baseball cards,” he said. “All this has intensified since the advent of Donald Trump. The Senate is often the focus of attention for the most politically aware and active.”

The only Republican in the Senate race to file an FEC report was Robin Ficker of Montgomery County, who reported lending his campaign $105,495 but otherwise did not raise any money.

Alsobrooks and Jawando say about three-quarters of their respective campaign donations so far have come from within Maryland. The latest FEC reports covers the quarter that ended on June 30.

But in the race to get their messages out, they can hardly afford to forgo national money because Trone, the wealthy co-founder of the Total Wine & More retailer, is already spending heavily on advertising and has plenty of money in reserve.

Trone, 67, who is in his third term and represents Frederick County and Western Maryland, was first elected in 2018 after spending more than $15 million on his campaign. His later bids for office — including his 2022 victory over Republican state Del. Neil Parrott — were also almost entirely funded with the millions of dollars he has lent his election efforts.

In his most recent FEC report, almost all of Trone’s campaign money came from a $9.7 million loan he made to support his candidacy.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the pro-Israel group, was the conduit for another $73,950 to Trone, according to his report. He had $5.2 million on hand, it said, after spending $4.7 million during the period.

Trone’s campaign said in a July 15 release that he “continues his long tradition of refusing any contributions from PACs or lobbyists, relying on his own resources and grassroots support.”

Alsobrooks reported raising $1.7 million, spending $395,701 and had $1.3 million on hand.

She has been endorsed locally by U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. Both are Democrats.

Her campaign manager, Dave Chase, said in a July 5 public memo that she had “without a doubt enough resources to saturate her message statewide.”

Jawando had $314,244 left after raising $526,026 and spending $211,781.

“There may be other candidates in this race who have more personal wealth and establishment support, but I am proud to be running as the only grassroots, true blue progressive,” Jawando said.