Key hearing in Maryland unemployment lawsuits delayed until Monday

A court hearing over whether Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan should be prevented from withdrawing the state from enhanced federal unemployment programs has been postponed until Monday.
Unemployed Marylanders have filed two lawsuits challenging the Republican governor’s decision to end participation in the federally funded programs. After securing a temporary restraining order last weekend, they’ve requested a preliminary injunction, which would prevent Hogan from withdrawing from the programs while the full lawsuits are heard.
Lawyers on both sides agreed to push the hearing on the preliminary injunction — originally scheduled for Friday afternoon — to Monday, according to Robbie Leonard, one of the lawyers representing unemployed workers. The temporary restraining order lasts through the end of the day Tuesday, so Maryland residents can continue receiving the enhanced benefits for now.
The lawsuits are challenging Hogan’s decision to end Maryland’s participation in federally-funded employment programs that offer enhanced unemployment benefits, including an extra $300 per week to all recipients and expanded eligibility to those who work contract jobs and who have already exhausted other benefits.
The majority of Maryland residents on unemployment receive benefits through the programs.
Hogan is among more than two dozen Republican governors who have attempted to opt out early from the federal programs, which are scheduled to run through early September.
Meanwhile, dozens of Democratic lawmakers are calling on Hogan to fire his labor secretary as a dispute continues over whether Maryland should participate in enhanced unemployment programs.
In a letter sent to the Republican governor on Friday, Democrats in the House of Delegates argue that under Secretary Tiffany Robinson’s leadership, the Department of Labor “has been inexcusably slow in dispensing unemployment benefits.”
“Countless Marylanders have waited months for their benefits,” the lawmakers wrote. “Desperate and afraid, many of them spent day after day trying to reach the agency to resolve their claims.”
Representatives for Hogan and Robinson could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.
The Democratic lawmakers also urged the governor to stop fighting the lawsuits.
“We urge you to cease your expensive, failing legal defense to terminate enhanced federal unemployment benefits,” the lawmakers wrote.
They added: “Rather than adding to the taxpayer-funded law firm bills, we implore you to focus on solutions that will help both businesses and struggling workers as they transition back to the workforce.”
This article will be updated.