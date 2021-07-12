Expanded unemployment benefits in Maryland will continue at least until mid-August, as judge weighs lawsuit to block Hogan move to opt out

Even if Gov. Larry Hogan prevails in lawsuits attempting to block him from cutting off expanded federal pandemic unemployment in Maryland, benefits will continue for at least another month.
Federal rules require at least 30 days notice before states can opt out of the program. The Biden administration notified Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson that the state will need to go through the 30-day period all over again if a Baltimore City circuit judge denies an injunction that would force Hogan to continue the programs.
The email, sent to Robinson by U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor Suzi Levine, came up during testimony in a Monday hearing in two lawsuits brought by out-of-work Marylanders challenging Hogan’s decision to cancel expanded benefits in the state.
Hogan announced his plans to pull Maryland out of the federal programs on June 1. But Baltimore Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill issued a temporary restraining order keeping the expanded benefits in place on July 3, just hours before Hogan’s move was set to take effect.
Robinson, asked about the email while testifying in court Monday, said she has not yet responded to the U.S. Department of Labor but indicated that the Hogan administration would go along with the 30-day notice requirement should the governor win in court.
Fletcher-Hill’s order forcing the Hogan administration to continue the federal unemployment programs is set to expire on Tuesday. The judge is expected to decide whether to extend that order after Monday’s hours-long hearing.
The expanded pandemic federal unemployment benefits are set to end nationally on September 6. The programs provide an extra $300 per week to unemployed workers in the state’s traditional unemployment system, for out-of-work Marylanders such as freelancers or gig workers who don’t normally qualify for unemployment and those who have exhausted the regular 26-week cap on benefits.
The Biden administration’s requirement that Maryland provide another 30-day notice before cancelling the benefits lowers the stakes in the lawsuits. The soonest Hogan could cut off benefits in Maryland would be about three weeks before the federal programs are slated to end.
As of mid-June, about 178,000 people were receiving unemployment benefits in Maryland, and 85% of them were receiving them entirely through federal programs.
Governors in about two dozen states — almost all, like Hogan, Republicans — have cancelled those expanded benefits early, claiming that the boosted jobless aid was hurting businesses by making people more reluctant to return to work as the economy reopens.
Latest Politics
Critics of Hogan’s move contend that there’s little evidence that the expanded unemployment benefits are to blame for the struggles of some businesses to find workers or that cutting off benefits to scores of workers would solve the labor shortage.