As a Maryland Senate committee continued vetting nominees to the revamped University of Maryland Medical System board Monday night, one returning board member acknowledged that he had some knowledge of the “Healthy Holly” book deals that sparked a scandal and resulted in the conviction of former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.
Barry P. Gossett, who serves on both the medical system board and the Board of Regents, said former hospital network CEO Robert A. Chrencik informed board members of the “Healthy Holly” book deals ― but didn’t provide details.
Other board members have previously denied knowledge of Pugh’s deals. The medical system quietly paid her $500,000 to produce “Healthy Holly” books. Those deals, prosecutors say, resulted in Pugh beginning a “seven-year scheme to defraud, multiple years of tax evasion, election fraud, and attempted cover-ups, including brazen lies to the public.”
Sen. Clarence K. Lam, a Howard County Democrat, asked Gossett during a meeting of the Executive Nominations Committee for assurances that he had no knowledge of the deals, as other board members have testified.
“To say I had no knowledge is somewhat of an error,” said Gossett, who has served on the board for five years. “At one of the meetings the president of UMMS did make mention of 'Healthy Holly’ ... saying the system was going to underwrite that, because it was part of our mission of wellness and the inner-city kids."
But Gossett said he and other board members trusted management and didn’t ask for more information.
“That was the end of it,” he said. "There was never any disclosure about the amount, the number of books, anything else. It was just an announcement. From that standpoint, that was all we were told. Sometimes you place trust as a board member into management. And sometimes you find that the trust was misplaced.”
Those comments prompted Sen. Delores Kelley, a Baltimore County Democrat, to ask why the board didn’t appoint a committee to vet the quality of the books knowing the system was purchasing them.
Pugh sold the clumsily produced books — which contain grammatical and spelling errors, such as a main character’s name being spelled two different ways and the word “vegetable” appearing as “vegetale” — to the medical system under an arrangement to distribute them to city schoolchildren. School officials, however, said they hadn’t asked for the books, never used them for instruction and had thousands sitting unread in a warehouse.
“Did you have a subcommittee to look at the lack of subject-verb agreement and the misspellings?” Kelley said. “If you’re going to buy something to help kids in the future, you want to make sure it’s up to snuff.”
“I never even saw the book,” Gossett said.
“That was the problem,” Kelley replied.
The Executive Nominations committee has postponed confirmation votes on nearly two dozen nominees to the system’s board ― citing an unfinished audit into the self-dealing scandal that rocked the hospital network last year.
Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller testified Monday in favor of Gossett, calling him a “person of impeccable credentials, unquestionable integrity.”
The board has been under intense scrutiny since March when The Baltimore Sun reported that a third of its 30 members had deals with the 13-hospital system, some not competitively bid. After The Sun’s revelations, Pugh resigned from the board in March and as mayor in May. The FBI raided her home and City Hall and she eventually pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion.
Pugh will be sentenced Feb. 27. Her attorneys are asking for a sentence of one year and one day, while prosecutors are seeking nearly five years in prison.
State lawmakers last year passed sweeping reform legislation, sponsored by Sen. Jill P. Carter and late House of Delegates Speaker Michael Busch, mandating several reforms, including requiring the resignations of all board members. The scandal led to Chrencik and four other top hospital network officials resigning from their jobs.
During the confirmation process of the revamped UMMS board, tough questions have come for those members Gov. Larry Hogan reappointed to the board, including board chairman James “Chip” DiPaula Jr., vice chairman Alexander Williams Jr., and Louis Pope, a former state GOP chairman.
Senators also are concerned about whether the hospital network is fully compliant with a legally mandated audit after the state’s top legislative auditor said the hospital network was “hindering” his work. The audit is expected to be completed by March 13. UMMS officials have said they are cooperating.
Despite tough questions, senators have also expressed confidence in many of the new appointees.
Sen. Justin Ready, a Carroll County Republican, on Monday spoke in favor of a new nominee to the board, Edward P. Nevin, a business executive with experience in tax planning.
“He brings the experience, the intelligence and the integrity that we need to a position like this," Ready said.