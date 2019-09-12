Trump visit draws protestors, supporters to Baltimore

As Baltimore waited for President Donald Trump’s Thursday night visit to the city, dozens of supporters and detractors milled about in Little Italy promoting opposite messages.
A loose organization of activist groups and individuals passed out signs in the Christopher Columbus Piazza in advance of a planned protest.
Meanwhile, Trump supporters in “Make America Great Again” hats filled the nearby sidewalk to counter the anti-Trump message.
“We want to show him that we care,” said Julie Bird, of Baltimore.
Trump is expected to speak Thursday night at a retreat for House of Representatives Republicans that’s being held at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel nearby in Harbor East. Supporters and detractors alike were hoping that Trump might hear their message.
“I’m down here for a show of support for the president of the United States,” said Dave Pilley Sr., who said he was raised in Baltimore but moved to Hampstead in Carroll County after he saw the city decline.
Around them, people carried signs with pictures of rats declaring that Trump is one. A few chanted “Lock him up!”
Across the street in a parking lot, Claude Taylor wrangled a 14-foot inflatable rat that was designed to look like Trump. He’s been taking the rat around the country for more than a year — long before the president blasted Baltimore this summer as a rat- and rodent-infested city.
“We use it to illustrate what a rat Trump is,” said Taylor, who runs a political action committee called the Mad Dog PAC.
It was a no-brainer to bring the inflatable rat up to Baltimore, especially after Trump’s rodent-inspired comments about the city, Taylor said.
“Trump is going to be right there,” he said, pointing toward Harbor East. “The things he said about Baltimore are despicable and divisive."
Taylor also affixed a sign to a light pole that made it appear as though President Street was named “Barack Obama Avenue.”
Ashburton resident Devin Lewis happened upon the inflatable rat and eagerly had his picture taken with it.
“I thought that was pretty cool. I’m not thrilled about [Trump] being in the area. Hopefully he’s in and out,” Lewis said.
Lewis said Trump has the wrong idea about Baltimore. “If he actually came and interacted with people ... he would see a different side of the city.”
Nearby, Dundalk resident Scott Collier hoped to catch attention for a display of crosses he set up on a grassy patch to symbolize overdose deaths. Other political leaders have signed the crosses in a show of support, and Collier thought that if he got lucky, maybe Trump would, too.
“You never know what’s going to happen unless you try,” he said.
Thursday’s anti-Trump demonstration was the first of several events planned over the next three days to coincide with the Congressional Republicans’ retreat at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Harbor East.
In subsequent days, events will include an LGBTQ dance party and an apocalypse-themed demonstration against climate change.
They’ve all been coordinated by a coalition of individuals and activists groups calling themselves the “Baltimore Welcoming Committee.”
But Bob Berger, 71, of Baltimore, said he sees Trump’s visit as “a positive thing for Baltimore” and that he came to the Marriott to support “patriotism.”
The 71-year-old said he's a retired Baltimore police officer and that Trump was correct to call Baltimore a "rat and rodent infested mess." "He wasn't telling a lie," he added.
Mary Wilson Gallegos, 60, of New Mexico, said she was in the area to visit her daughter and that, when she saw Trump was coming to Baltimore, sprung at the opportunity to see the president up close.
She said she'd previously tried to see him in Las Vegas, but could only see him from far away in a large crowd.
As protesters began to line up on the opposite sidewalk, holding signs that say “GOP $EES NO EVIL” and “White House Garbage Removal Project,” she said “He’s our president and you have to respect him.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Phil Davis contributed to this article.