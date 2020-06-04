Was there a GOP ‘protest vote’ against Trump in the Maryland primary?

It has been 11 weeks since former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld ended his bid to challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.
But even as a noncandidate, Weld — who remained on Maryland GOP ballots Tuesday because they were printed months ago — managed to accumulate double-digit percentages of Republican votes in early returns from some counties.
While Trump secured 88.4% so far from Republicans statewide, Weld has topped 20% in such suburban counties as Montgomery and Prince George’s — the state’s most populous counties — and more than 18% of the initial count in Howard County.
Those figures were higher than most presidential primary challengers receive historically, and could represent a protest vote since Weld had not been a candidate since March 18.
“Maybe this is a little glimpse,” said Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College. “That’s not a good thing for President Trump. It doesn’t matter in (deep-blue) Maryland, but the question is, ‘Are Republican suburban voters, particularly women, in Montgomery County different than Republican suburban voters everywhere?’”
Maryland Republican Party Chair Dirk Haire discounted the notion of a protest vote on Tuesday. Haire said Thursday that “15% of Democrats voted against Joe Biden, even though nearly all other Democrats ended their campaigns months ago. Is that a protest vote against Biden?”
Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, got 85.1% of the Maryland primary vote in early returns. The vote count in the mostly vote-by-mail election continued Thursday.
The Democratic ballot still included the names of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana; U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and other former contenders.
Trump, who remains popular overall within the GOP, exceeded 90% in many Maryland counties, particularly in conservative strongholds in Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore.
Maryland’s Republican governor, Larry Hogan — who boasts high approval ratings in a heavily Democratic state — skipped the 2016 Republican convention in which Trump was first nominated and said that year that he didn’t vote for him.
In 2019, Hogan flirted with challenging Trump in the 2020 Republican primaries. The governor decided against it, saying he was focused on his second term in Annapolis and on leading the National Governors Association as its chair.
In the early returns from Tuesday’s Maryland primary, Weld got 22% of the vote in Montgomery, 21.1% in Prince George’s and 18.7% in Howard. He got 13.4% in Anne Arundel County, 10.4% in Baltimore County, 9.8% in Carroll County, and 9.1% in Harford County.
While Biden is beating Trump in many national polls, the president told Fox News Radio host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday: “I have other polls where I’m winning, and you’ve seen them, too.”
Trump campaign officials had no immediate comment Thursday on the early Maryland returns.
The last time a sitting Republican president sought to reclaim his party’s nomination was George W. Bush in 2004. There was no other candidate on the ballot for Marylanders to vote for. Bush won the general election against Democrat John Kerry.
Before that, Bush’s father, President George H.W. Bush, got 70% in the Maryland primary as he ran for reelection in 1992. An alternative GOP candidate, Patrick Buchanan, got 30%. Bush lost the general election to Democrat Bill Clinton.