Trump endorses Maryland’s Kim Klacik in Congressional bid

President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Kim Klacik in her bid for Maryland’s 7th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Trump wrote on Twitter that Klacik, who is running against Democratic incumbent Kweisi Mfume in November’s general election, “has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”
‘Kimberly Klacik is really working hard to help the people of Baltimore,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “She is running for Congress as a Republican, & if she wins she will be an inspiration to all. She is strong on inner city rebuilding, healthcare, our Military & Vets.”
Trump’s endorsement comes as Klacik’s congressional bid has been elevated nationally by the GOP, with the Baltimore County Republican having a brief appearance at the Republican National Convention last month.
Klacik’s chances of winning the election appear slim as she lost by nearly a 3-to-1 margin to Mfume in April’s special election following the death of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.
The 7th District, which has not elected a Republican candidate to the U.S. House of Representatives in nearly 70 years, encompasses much of Baltimore City as well as a section of Baltimore County and the majority of Howard County.