Trump calls Baltimore ‘WORST IN NATION’ in Twitter tirade

President Donald Trump again set his sights on Baltimore in his latest Twitter tirade, calling the city “the WORST IN NATION” in a series of tweets Sunday while endorsing Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik.
In the tweets posted Sunday morning, Trump targeted the city’s leadership, saying that Democrats “have had 100 years and they gave you nothing but heartache.”
“As I have often said, Baltimore is last in everything, WHAT THE HELL DO YOU HAVE TO LOSE!” Trump continued.
Trump has repeatedly attacked the city and its leadership, once calling the Baltimore “rat and rodent infested.”
The president previously endorsed Klacik, a Baltimore County Republican, in her bid for Maryland’s 7th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. She will face off against Democratic incumbent Kweisi Mfume, who defeated her by a nearly 3-to-1 margin in April’s special election.
The district includes a large swath of Baltimore City, the majority of Howard County and a section of Baltimore County.