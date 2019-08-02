Trump compares Baltimore’s homicide rate to Afghanistan’s, using city as punch line in Ohio campaign rally

In response, Trump has derided Cummings’ district, which includes Baltimore, as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess." And the president alleged without evidence that billions of dollars in federal aid to Baltimore has been “wasted” and “stolen." (A Baltimore Sun fact check found Trump’s claim to be false. The money the president claimed had been stolen went to pay for retirees’ Social Security, patients who use Medicare and Medicaid, military members’ health care and public schools, among other routine spending items. It was not stolen or missing.)