Maryland Congressman David Trone tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. David Trone announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, joining a substantial list of members of Congress who have caught the virus amid the nationwide wave driven by the highly infectious omicron variant.
Trone, 66, said he’s experiencing only mild symptoms and is isolating at home. The Potomac Democrat added that he is fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot.
“I’ll be voting by proxy this upcoming week so I can isolate and recuperate safely at home,” Trone said in a statement late Saturday.
Trone is the second Maryland congressman to test positive for COVID-19 in the past week and joins dozens of federal lawmakers who have been infected since December.
U.S. Rep. C.A. “Dutch” Ruppersberger, a Baltimore County Democrat, announced Tuesday that he’d tested positive. Ruppersberger, 75, said that he was experiencing mild symptoms and, like Trone, is fully vaccinated and would be isolating at home.
U.S. House of Representatives altered its rules in May 2020 to allow absent members to vote by proxy for the first time in response to the pandemic. About a third of the chamber’s 435 members have filed the paperwork to do so.
Ruppersberger had designated Trone to vote on his behalf in paperwork filed with the House clerk on Tuesday. The Baltimore County Democrat would presumably need to designate a new proxy if he continues isolating at home next week now that Trone is joining him in avoiding the U.S. Capitol building while recovering.
Trone’s congressional district includes all of Western Maryland and portions of Frederick and Montgomery counties. Trone, who built a fortune after co-founding the Total Wine & More alcohol retail chain, was first elected in 2018.