Baltimore officials ask for patience as frustrations over delayed trash, recycling pickup mount

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young says he understands that people are frustrated by mounting piles of garbage in their neighborhoods as trash collectors repeatedly miss pickups. His own neighbors have been knocking on his door, demanding answers about when their green cans will be emptied.
The Department of Public Works has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, as workers fall ill or stay home to isolate. As the amount of trash generated by city residents balloons, there are fewer crews available to keep up.
“I call them myself for my own trash, my own recycling,” Young said during a Wednesday news conference. “But I understand that people are testing positive and people are afraid to come to work. It’s simple as that.”
John Chalmers, director of the solid waste bureau, said it takes 230 employees to staff daily curbside collection operations. On Wednesday, just 163 reported to work. A dozen workers are quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19, while several others are isolating as a precaution. Altogether, he said, there are 75 employees on sick leave.
“That hampers operations tremendously each day,” he said.
He said there is “some light at the end of the tunnel” as private contractors are expected to begin supplementing existing services in September and October. It’s been hard to find companies that own the equipment necessary to maneuver Baltimore’s narrow back alleys, Chalmers said when he was asked about the delay in bringing in additional workers.
City Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents Southeast Baltimore, sent a letter earlier this week to public works Director Matthew Garbark asking for him to communicate a plan for handling trash and bring on additional contractors. In four days alone, Cohen said, his office received more than 50 emails and calls from constituents asking about trash and recycling pickup.
“Trash and recycling have been left out in the rain and are now contributing to unsanitary conditions in our neighborhoods,” he wrote. “We are seeing an increase of insects and rats creating major public health concerns. This is completely unacceptable.”
The department has a constantly evolving list on its website of when certain neighborhoods can expect trash and recycling collectors to arrive. Crews often are stuck having to play catch-up on routes missed earlier in the week.
The city has seen a 22% increase in curbside trash since the pandemic began, likely from people staying home during the pandemic.
Residents can file a 311 request to report a missed trash or recycling pickup, and the department is also encouraging residents to dispose of their own garbage at one of three city drop-off centers.
Chalmers said the overwhelming amount of trash and requests for service has crews working extremely long shifts. On Monday in Highlandtown, he said, workers were out picking up trash from 6 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. the next morning.
“We’re working as hard as we can with the resources that we have to make the city a cleaner place,” he said.