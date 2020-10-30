Public records access and dispute resolution in Maryland have been delayed during coronavirus pandemic, ombudsman says

Just 24% of cases involving disputes between agencies and requesters over public records were resolved within three weeks during the first six months of 2020, down from 44% in 2019, according to a report from the ombudsman, which was discussed at a Wednesday meeting of the Maryland House of Delegates' Government Operations and Facilities Subcommittee. Just 37% of cases are being resolved within six weeks this year, compared with 73% in 2019, according to the report.