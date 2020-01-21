“When victims, witnesses or other individuals wish to make a statement or share information during a voluntary interaction with police, but refuse to do so while being recorded, members may Deactivate the BWC in order to obtain the statement or information,” the department’s policy states. “If the encounter begins when the BWC is not actively recording, the member may, but is not required to, temporarily Activate the BWC for the sole purpose of documenting the person’s request they not be recorded.”