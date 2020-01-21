Baltimore police said Tuesday they are investigating whether officers violated departmental policy last fall during a traffic stop of mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah.
The investigation will include whether a sergeant acted appropriately in turning off a body-worn camera during the stop, Baltimore police spokesman Matt Jablow said.
“We have referred this case to the Public Integrity Bureau to investigate whether there was any policy violation related to the stop,” Jablow said. “It is too early for BPD to make a determination without a complete investigation of the officer’s conduct.”
The video of Vignarajah asking the sergeant to turn off his body camera was first reported by independent journalist Justine Barron.
In a statement Tuesday, the Vignarajah campaign said the candidate “appreciated” the sergeant’s decision to briefly to turn off the body camera during the traffic stop.
Police cited Vignarajah on Sept. 26 for driving his car while its registration was suspended in the nearly hourlong traffic stop recorded by the body camera of the patrol officer who pulled Vignarajah over.
The Democrat said he regrets unknowingly driving on suspended tags and has resolved the problem.
The officer stopped Vignarajah around 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of Greenmount Avenue in East Baltimore, according to the footage obtained by The Baltimore Sun through a Maryland Public Information Act request.
It shows the officer telling the former Maryland deputy attorney general he saw him driving without his headlights on; Vignarajah contests that. After taking Vignarajah’s license and registration, the officer says the registration was suspended due to an outstanding order from May to have the car repaired.
Vignarajah questioned the officer.
“We are short 600 patrol officers and that’s what you’re doing in Greenmount?” Vignarajah said, referencing a shortage of police officers in Baltimore.
The officer says he’s giving Vignarajah a warning about the headlights, but is removing his license plates because of the registration issue and tells him to call a tow truck. A sergeant arrived and Vignarajah asked the sergeant to turn off his body camera, according to the video from the sergeant’s camera that Barron obtained, and the sergeant did so.
The patrol officer’s camera shows that instead of seizing Vignarajah’s plates, the officer followed Vignarajah as he drove himself home.
Baltimore police policy generally requires body cameras to be in use during traffic stops, with some exceptions.
“When victims, witnesses or other individuals wish to make a statement or share information during a voluntary interaction with police, but refuse to do so while being recorded, members may Deactivate the BWC in order to obtain the statement or information,” the department’s policy states. “If the encounter begins when the BWC is not actively recording, the member may, but is not required to, temporarily Activate the BWC for the sole purpose of documenting the person’s request they not be recorded.”
At the end of the stop, Vignarajah apologized to the officer for being “snippy” and told him to stay safe.
Asked Friday about the incident, Vignarajah said it stemmed from a repair order for a light on his car. He said he’d replaced the light, but forgot to send in paperwork showing the repair had been made. “This was a modest oversight, corrected soon thereafter,” he said.