6 things to know about the end of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2023 session

The Maryland General Assembly has adjourned for the year after a monumental session to start legislators’ current four-year terms and their first with Democratic Gov. Wes Moore in office.

The delegates and senators spent 90 days passing landmark bills in the face of 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decisions that upset the state’s “concealed carry” gun policy and altered access to abortion in the U.S., as well as taking on the task of establishing a regulatory system for recreational use cannabis in Maryland.

Advertisement

As is typical of the last day of each legislative session, Monday’s marathon lawmaking was not without its drama or surprises. Here are six things you need to know about the final day at the historic 251-year-old State House in Annapolis:

Long, intense debates on gun policy

Democrats pushed all session for ways to re-regulate Maryland’s policy on carrying handguns in public spaces following a June U.S. Supreme Court decision that effectively struck down the state’s former law as unconstitutional. Before the decision in the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen case, someone applying to the Maryland State Police for a concealed gun permit had to give a good and substantial reason for why they get one.

Advertisement

The House of Delegates began its last day with a two-hour debate over Senate Bill 1, which would limit where people with wear-and-carry licenses can bring their handguns. It includes exceptions for law enforcement and correctional officers, security guards and a series of people with other specific occupations.

House Republicans made four attempts to amend the bill, which they argued would put more lives at risk and wouldn’t withstand forthcoming legal challenges, before Democrats offered a motion to end the debate and force a final vote. Senate Bill 1 passed out of the House on a vote of 93-42.

After nearly another hour of discussion on the bill’s House amendments, the Senate sent it to Moore on a vote of 31-16.

Bill to ban traffic stops based on cannabis odor a surprise winner

Marylanders voted overwhelmingly in favor of legalizing recreational use cannabis during the 2022 general election, leaving lawmakers with the enormous task of creating a regulatory framework for the burgeoning industry before it begins July 1.

The House legislation, sponsored by House Economic Matters Committee Vice Chair C.T. Wilson and Ways and Means Chair Vanessa Atterbeary, received final approval Saturday during a rare weekend session. Its companion, Senate Bill 516, sponsored by Sen. Antonio Hayes and Education, Energy and the Environment Committee Chair Brian Feldman, was sent Monday to Moore.

Criminal justice reform advocates pushed all session on legislation to address the implications that legalization would have on policing — particularly on communities of color. In a surprise move Monday, the General Assembly passed House Bill 1071, sponsored by Montgomery County Del. Charlotte Crutchfield. It would prohibit law enforcement from conducting traffic stops and searches based solely on the odor of cannabis. Under the bill, police would still be able to conduct traffic stops and searches for other justified reasons, like erratic driving.

A marathon bill-passing spurt

Beyond the major, complicated issues like guns and cannabis, hundreds of other policies are on the verge of becoming law in Maryland after the General Assembly’s work Monday.

Here are just a few that crossed the finish line before lawmakers sprinted to the exits.

Advertisement

Senate Bill 720 would create the Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority. The late-in-the-session agreement to create a new governing body overseeing racetracks serves as a potential solution to the troubled redevelopment of Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore and Laurel Park. Progress on those projects stalled after lawmakers approved a plan to fund and carry them out in 2020.

Senate Bill 959 would move the embattled Maryland 529 tuition savings program under the purview of State Treasurer Dereck Davis. The independent agency, which lets parents save money tax-free for their children’s education, came under fire this year after suspending access to interest payments for account holders in its Maryland Prepaid College Trust.

Senate Bill 781 and House Bill 793 would require Maryland to expand its offshore wind capabilities to achieve 8.5 gigawatts of power by 2031. Moore has pledged support for the plan.

Late-night chaos

Before the confetti and balloons, there was yelling and chaos.

Six minutes before the clock struck midnight in the House, Republican delegates began shouting at Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, saying she should take her seat because she was not letting them explain their just-cast votes on the cannabis odor bill.

“You know I love you, but you have to sit down,” Anne Arundel County Del. Nic Kipke yelled to Jones from the back of the chamber.

Several of the GOP delegates began to leave the chamber as the clock reached 12 a.m., and Jones adjourned the House.

Maryland Legislative Black Caucus Chair Jheanelle Wilkins, a Democrat from Montgomery, said afterward that her caucus demanded an apology “for the disrespectful and out-of-order outburst.” House Majority Leader Marc Korman, another Montgomery County Democrat, called the behavior “belligerent” and an “unfortunate end to what had been a really successful and collaborative session.”

Korman also said the interruption prevented two bills from passing in the final minutes. House Bill 135 would have reduced penalties for high-volume cannabis dealers in light of the coming legalization of recreational cannabis. House Bill 1196 would have provided for coordinators to help school districts carry out the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The next state budget provides $2 million for those coordinators for the fiscal year starting July 1, but not beyond that.

Advertisement

Moore’s moves

The first-year Democratic governor, staying true to his theme of working openly and collaboratively with the legislature, made several appearances Monday at the State House — a stark difference compared to the eight years of former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Moore invited reporters to his office on the second floor of historic building in the afternoon, where he celebrated his accomplishments and said he was looking forward to signing bills. He then sat down with his daughter Mia, 11, for a game of chess.

Popping up later in the evening in both chambers, Moore rallied his supporters in the General Assembly.

“What you did was you showed Maryland that we can do big things again,” Moore said during a brief speech in the House chamber, before walking across the hall to do the same in the Senate.

When midnight struck, Moore was back again, sitting in the House chamber and then greeting legislators and others in the hallway afterward.

A preview of first new laws

The governor’s office also, for the first time, previewed the first bills Moore will sign into law Tuesday.

Advertisement

Among the more than 90 he planned to sign right away were three priorities this session. Two of those were his bills: the Fair Wage Act, a plan that would increase the minimum wage from $13.25 to $15 on Jan. 1, one year ahead of schedule, and another to expand tax credits for families with low incomes. Another priority he will sign is the Child Victims Act, which would allow more survivors of child sexual abuse to sue those who abused them.

Moore will sign hundreds of other bills over multiple events in the coming weeks. Once signed, many will go into effect July 1 or Oct. 1. Other “emergency” bills would go into effect immediately, while some others have dates for enactment that are further out.