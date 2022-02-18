Clubs on Baltimore’s Block would chip in for extra patrols in possible ‘compromise’ to avoid 10 p.m. last call

Bars and clubs on The Block would chip in to pay for extra police patrols on Baltimore’s main adult entertainment strip under a potential compromise struck between the city’s politicians and some of the venues to avoid a threatened 10 p.m. last call.
Eight of the clubs agreed to a framework of paying two off-duty Baltimore police officers to patrol the nightlife district three nights a week, and also to spell out security rules, including cameras with footage readily available to detectives, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said Friday.
But not all the club owners and operators are on board with the deal or open to the idea of ponying up more cash to pay for extra officers. Owners or managers affiliated with nine other clubs said Friday they hadn’t agreed to anything and first heard of the supposed compromise from various media.
Club owners had said a 10 p.m. last call would almost certainly doom their businesses and put their staff out of work because the vast majority of their patrons — and profits — hit The Block late at night. Several bristled Friday at the possibility of paying additional costs, saying current taxes are already more than they can afford.
“I don’t think we’re interested in paying more,” John Sachs, the operator of Chez Joey, said Friday. “We pay more as an adult entertainment club than any bar or restaurant in Baltimore City when it comes to taxes.”
The Hustler Club was among the establishments on The Block represented in talks with lawmakers over the proposed compromise. It wasn’t immediately clear which other entities had agreed to the framework unveiled Friday in a news release from state lawmakers.
The precise details of the potential deal, including just how much it might cost each business to fund extra patrols or add other security measures, remain to be hashed out.
The Block refers to a short stretch of East Baltimore Street and Custom House Avenue teeming with adult entertainment venues.
The early 10 p.m. closing was part of state legislation backed by Ferguson and delegates Luke Clippinger, Robbyn Lewis and Brooke Lierman — all Democrats whose districts include The Block. Ferguson said he’s now planning to amend the bill to remove the early closure and include the plans for extra off-duty patrols and additional security requirements as part of the bars’ liquor licenses.
“My goal has always been to open lines of communication to create a safer environment and reduce the drain on law enforcement resources,” Ferguson said.
It’s unclear whether other Baltimore lawmakers support the proposals to restrict The Block. The blessing of a jurisdiction’s delegation is generally required before lawmakers from elsewhere in Maryland pass local regulations.
Baltimore attorney Frank Boston III, who’s representing the Hustler Club as well as AMW Investments Inc., owner of the historic Gaiety Theater on The Block that houses the Hustler Club and two neighboring strip clubs, said he was part of the talks and the tentative agreement appeared in the best interest of everyone involved.
Boston said he wasn’t sure what the cost of extra policing would be. But he hoped that, split up across The Block, it would be reasonable and affordable. Other security measures like high-quality exterior cameras and doormen equipped with metal-detecting wands are already common practice on The Block, Boston said, but would be codified in a formal requirement.
“The goal is that if there’s an off-duty police presence with the ability to arrest, who is in uniform, then that will be a great deterrent to potential criminal elements coming to The Block,” said Boston. “We want to send a message that if you come down, you must behave.”
Messages left with other Baltimore attorneys who regularly represent clubs on The Block were not immediately returned.
“I was completely caught off-guard to read this,” said Jules Gordon, owner of the Circus Show Bar. Gordon said his brother, Paul, who owns the Jewel Box four doors down, hadn’t heard about it either.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison pushed for an earlier closing time for all of The Block’s bars and clubs. Harrison has argued that unruly crowds outside the clubs, especially around the current last call of 2 a.m., is a major drain on police manpower. He says violent crime has been on the rise in the area, a sharply disputed claim that’s difficult to verify in publicly available crime data.
Club owners have questioned whether violence is any worse on The Block than outside rowdy bars in other popular nightlife strips in the city. The owners said they were unfairly targeted by the legislation, arguing that their bouncers control patrons inside the bars, but that there’s little they can do about what happens on the sidewalks.
The Block, packed with clubs a stone’s throw from City Hall and Baltimore police headquarters, has been a noted presence in Baltimore for decades. Once home to vaudeville and burlesque theaters, it’s now home to 14 of Baltimore’s 27 licensed adult entertainment venues. It has been whittled down over the years by municipal construction projects and weathered intermittent previous efforts since the 1970s by politicians and liquor inspectors to shut down, clean up or transform The Block.