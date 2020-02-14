Todd Carter, the acting director of the Baltimore City Office of Information and Technology, will now serve as its permanent director, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced Thursday.
Carter replaced former IT director Frank Johnson, who went on leave in September amid criticism over how the city handled a ransomware attack in May that disrupted city offices for weeks.
The city announced in October that Johnson no longer worked with the department and that Carter would assume his role as the office’s acting director.
Carter’s first day with the office was the day of the ransomware attack, the city wrote in a news release Thursday. Mayor Young wrote in a statement that Baltimore “benefited greatly from Todd’s ability to perform expertly under extreme pressures.”
“Todd possess a rare combination of technical skills, organization expertise, and operational abilities that will continue to serve the City well into the future,” Young wrote.
Carter makes an annual salary of $180,000. According to the city, he has a bachelor’s degree in information systems management from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and a MBA from Loyola University Maryland.