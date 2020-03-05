After a committee killed a much-maligned proposal to greatly expand the state’s sales tax, top Maryland Democrats say they are moving forward with an alternative plan: Cobble together revenue from nine tax bills to bring in more than $700 million annually for schools.
That plan won’t fully fund the state’s share of education reforms recommended by the state’s Kirwan Commission, such as expanded prekindergarten, increased teacher pay and improved college- and career readiness. But it would pay for the plans through fiscal year 2025, according to projections.
“We should have seven years of Kirwan fully funded as result of the actions we took last night,” said House Majority Leader Del. Eric Luedtke, the Montgomery County Democrat who sponsored the sales tax expansion bill. A subcommittee of the Ways and Means committee endorsed the tax package Wednesday, subject to amendments.
The revenue package under consideration in the House of Delegates includes: A tax on digital downloads of things like music, books and movies (estimated to raise $147 million annually by 2025); a tax on multi-state corporations ($139 million); increasing the tobacco tax ($79 million); legalizing sports betting ($30 million) and taxing luxury services ($20 million), among other pieces of legislation. If the House bills are combined with a Senate proposal to tax digital advertising ― estimated to raise $250 million annually ― the package would generate $737 million by 2025, according to projections from the Department of Legislative Services.
Benjamin Orr, the director of the Maryland Center on Economic Policy, said he was pleased to hear the Ways and Means subcommittee was moving forward on the package of bills.
“This is the right approach at the right time,” Orr said. “We need to identify revenue to pay for Kirwan now so it’s sustainable over the long term. This is a smart and thoughtful decision.”
Business groups and Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had campaigned against the sales tax bill, which would have raised $2.9 billion annually to pay for public schools. Hogan’s Change Maryland political fund run ads against the bill.
It was voted down unanimously late Wednesday by the Ways and Means subcommittee.
“This was a huge win for the governor,” said Doug Mayer, Hogan’s former spokesman who is now a partner at the firm, Strategic Partners & Media, that created the ads. “He was elected to be a voice of reason in a town where politicians go down paths that very few Marylanders support.”
Mike O’Halloran, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said Thursday Maryland’s tax burden is one of the worst of any state in the country.
“The General Assembly needs to focus on fixing that,” O’Halloran said. “The business community is united on these very important tax issues.”
Maryland Democrats are searching for revenue streams to pay for the sweeping overhaul of public education proposed by the Kirwan Commission. The House of Delegates is scheduled to vote on the Kirwan bill Friday.
The commission, named for its chairman William “Brit” Kirwan, spent three years studying how to improve the state’s public schools. The dozens of programs it recommends would be phased in over 10 years, and by 2030 would cost an estimated $4 billion more per year than current spending on schools. That would be split between the state government and local governments.