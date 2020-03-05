The revenue package under consideration in the House of Delegates includes: A tax on digital downloads of things like music, books and movies (estimated to raise $147 million annually by 2025); a tax on multi-state corporations ($139 million); increasing the tobacco tax ($79 million); legalizing sports betting ($30 million) and taxing luxury services ($20 million), among other pieces of legislation. If the House bills are combined with a Senate proposal to tax digital advertising ― estimated to raise $250 million annually ― the package would generate $737 million by 2025, according to projections from the Department of Legislative Services.