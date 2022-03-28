Gov. Hogan, Democratic lawmakers strike $1.9B deal cutting certain income, sales and business taxes

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and the top Democrats in the Maryland General Assembly agreed on a package of tax cuts that will slash state income taxes for most retirees, exempt many child care and medical products from state sales tax and create a new tax credit for businesses that hire Marylanders from groups who often struggle to find jobs.

The deal, projected to cost the state $1.86 billion over the next five years, combines a retirement tax cut proposal the outgoing governor has pitched for years with smaller tax cuts that Democratic lawmakers have advanced this spring as a way to help working families.

Retirees age 65 or older in Maryland who bring in less than $100,000 in income — or $150,000 for couples — won’t have to pay state taxes on the money. The retiree tax cut is by far the costliest piece of the deal with an estimated price tag of $1.55 billion over the next five years. Hogan had originally pitched getting rid of state income taxes for retirees altogether.

In a joint news release announcing the tax cut deal, Hogan, Democratic House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Democratic Senate President Bill Ferguson said the retiree tax cuts will mean that “80% of Maryland’s retirees will receive substantial relief or pay no state income taxes at all.”

The sales tax breaks would eliminate the 6% state sales and use tax on items like diapers, baby bottles, infant car seats, certain thermometers and blood pressure monitors. That’s expected to cost the state $115.6 million in lost revenue over the next five years.

Many other similar products, such as baby oil, baby powder and disposable medical supplies, are already exempt from the tax.

The Work Opportunity Tax Credit proposal would create a state program to mirror the existing federal program of the same name. The credits, projected to cost Maryland $195 million over the next five years, will give a state tax break to companies that hire people who might otherwise face challenges finding work, including military veterans, the long-term unemployed, those with criminal records or residents of low-income neighborhoods.

The tax credits and sales tax cuts, endorsed by leading House Democrats in February, are already working their way through the General Assembly and appeared set to pass during the ongoing 90-day legislative session, which ends on April 11. But a Republican-backed bill to get rid of income taxes for retirees appeared stalled before Jones and Ferguson gave a slimmed-down version of it their endorsement as part of Monday’s announcement.