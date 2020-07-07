Five takeaways from Maryland’s $10 billion coronavirus business loan payout

Consistent with nationwide figures, small businesses in Maryland received the majority of the state’s loan payments. Of the 81,315 loans approved to Maryland businesses and nonprofits, more than 68,0000 were small loan recipients of less than $150,000. That’s approximately 83% of the loan payouts. In the United States, 86% of loans awarded were for less than $150,000, and the average award was $107,000. The federal government omitted the business names and addresses of borrowers who received less than $150,000.