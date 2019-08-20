Baltimore police commissioner says he hasn’t ruled out using surveillance plane in the future to fight crime

“This was a terrible idea when Ross McNutt first hatched it. It was a terrible idea when it was first disclosed. It was a terrible idea when [former Mayor] Catherine Pugh was open to it. And it’s a terrible idea now,” said David Rocah, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland. “It’s time for Ross McNutt to move on and stop trying to resurrect this totalitarian surveillance society. The way to make Baltimore safer is not to put every resident of Baltimore under permanent police surveillance every time they leave the house.”