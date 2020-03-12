xml:space="preserve">
Maryland Senate advances legislation to rename state’s top court the Supreme Court of Maryland

Luke Broadwater
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 12, 2020 7:00 AM
The Robert C. Murphy Courts of Appeal Building in Annapolis. The state's highest court has the final word on judicial discipline recommendations.
The Robert C. Murphy Courts of Appeal Building in Annapolis. The state's highest court has the final word on judicial discipline recommendations.(Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Maryland’s Senate is advancing a bill to rename the state’s top court from the Court of Appeals to the Supreme Court of Maryland.

The proposed constitutional amendment ― sponsored by Sen. Douglas J.J. Peters, a Prince George’s County Democrat ― would let Maryland voters decide during November’s general election whether to rename the court.

The Senate gave preliminary approval to the amendment Wednesday. A final vote is expected this week.

The amendment also would rename the state’s second-highest court, the Court of Special Appeals, as the Maryland Appellate Court. The amendment also proposes renaming Court of Appeals judges as justices of the Supreme Court of Maryland.

The Court of Appeals has seven judges and hears appeals from lower courts.

If the legislation is approved by the Senate, it would move to the House of Delegates for consideration.

