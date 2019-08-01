Federal summer work program lacks worker protections, advocates say

Oliver Benzon worked in a call center for six months and paid a recruitment agency $3,000 for a chance be hired as a chef at an Ocean City restaurant under a federal summer work program.
But when the Dominican Republic citizen arrived in Maryland, the restaurant hadn’t yet opened — and he and other summer employees’ jobs became construction instead of cooking while they worked to get it ready, he said. To make matters worse, his supervisor later paid Benzon only a percentage of what he was owed, he said.
“He just said that I could take or leave the money he was offering me,” Benzon said. “We were treated like dirt because our supervisors knew we couldn’t complain.”
Benzon, who declined to name the restaurant because of ongoing legal proceedings, was one of the estimated 5,557 workers in Maryland who participated last year in the J-1 Summer Work Travel Program, one of the federal government’s largest cultural exchange programs.
The program, which the federal government promotes as a work opportunity for foreign students “to be exposed to the people and way of life in the United States,” lacks safeguards for the workers and relies on recruitment or “sponsor” agencies that profit from the program to oversee it, according to the International Labor Recruitment Working Group, a coalition of groups seeking to end systemic abuse of workers recruited to the U.S.
That structure, they say, leaves the program’s workers vulnerable to wage theft, retaliation, physical threats and human trafficking.
Meredith Stewart, senior supervising attorney at the Southern Poverty Law Center, an ILRWG member which has represented thousands of such workers, called it a “broken program — nothing more than a smokescreen for many U.S. employers to gain access to cheap employees.”
The U.S. State Department, which administers the program, has a 24-hour, toll-free hotline (866-283-9090) and email address (jvisas@state.gov) for reports of abuse and considers the safety and security of the workers “our first priority,” the agency said in a statement.
The State Department “has zero tolerance for any abuse and misconduct,” the statement said, and it takes seriously all reports about the health, safety or welfare of exchange participants, and monitors sponsors’ programs to ensure they adhere to federal regulations. The Office of Private Sector Exchange Administration responds to incidents such as death, serious injury, sexual abuse, arrest of a worker, or the involvement in a serious crime as a victim or perpetrator.
“We expect sponsors to manage their designated programs in a manner detailed in the federal regulations and by sound business and ethical practices,” the agency said in a statement.
Roughly 16,000 companies, including Disney, Six Flags and McDonald’s, hire summer workers through the program each year.
Maryland employs one of the top five largest J-1 workforces in the country. The top employers in the state are High Sierra Pools, Food Lion, Jolly Roger Amusement Park, McDonald’s and Seacrets Jamaica USA in Ocean City, according to the ILRWG, which also includes Centro De los Derechos Del Migrante, a Baltimore-based nonprofit dedicated to defending migrant workers’ rights, among other groups.
The advocates say some employers use the program interchangeably with other seasonal work programs, such as the H2B visas, which allow Eastern Shore crab houses to hire crab pickers from Mexico for the summer. Those visas include a prevailing wage rule and other standards and require the employer to try to hire local workers first. Employers are exempt from paying state or federal taxes on their J-1 employees, advocates said.
If J-1 workers run into a problem, they are typically referred to their sponsor or recruitment agency, which profits from their placement in that job, creating “an absurd and obvious conflict of interest,” said Daniel Costa, director of immigration law and policy research at the Economic Policy Institute.
Costa said the program is “fundamentally flawed.”
“It’s all very cozy and not at arm’s length,” he said. “There’s a lot the state department could do.”
Shannon Lederer, director of immigration policy at the AFL-CIO, a national federation of union workers, said the J-1 program takes advantage of “temporary and vulnerable workers” who come to the country expecting a work and cultural opportunity backed by a federal government program.
“It’s not OK that they don’t earn living wages; it’s not OK that they don’t have health insurance," Lederer said. “It’s unacceptable to allow this program to persist without real oversight."