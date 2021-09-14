Maryland elections officials ask Michael Steele to prove he’s following campaign law

Michael Steele, the former Maryland lieutenant governor who is contemplating a run for governor, must disclose information about his exploratory campaign to show he isn’t running afoul of campaign finance laws.
The Maryland State Board of Elections sent a letter to Steele, a Republican, requesting the details by Oct. 11. It came in response to a complaint that Steele was improperly using a federal account to raise and spend money for a future state campaign in Maryland.
Steele’s team views the letter, dated Sept. 9, as a vindication that they are properly using their federal account in advance of potentially launching a gubernatorial campaign and creating a state campaign finance account.
Jim Dornan, an advisor to Steele, said the campaign will send its documentation to the Maryland State Board of Elections “long before” the Oct. 11 deadline. The Steele campaign is raising and spending money through an account known as a “527” account, named for the section of federal tax code that authorizes it.
Maryland has no formal process for creating an exploratory committee.
Dornan dismissed the questions about Steele’s exploratory committee as baseless complaints from supporters of Del. Dan Cox, a Frederick County Republican running for governor.
“We get it,” Dornan said. “They don’t have anything else to stand on. It’s all part of the process and part of the game. It’s not going to keep us from doing what we need to do for Maryland.”
Del. Lauren Arikan issued a press release last month saying that she had filed a complaint about Steele’s fundraising and campaigning. Arikan did not make copies of the complaint available, but said in a statement that Steele should be subjected to the same limits as state campaign accounts, such as a $6,000 limit on campaign donations.
Arikan, a Republican who represents parts of Harford and Baltimore counties, could immediately be reached Tuesday morning.
Cox also couldn’t immediately be reached. The other announced candidates in the Republican primary are Kelly Schulz, the state commerce secretary, and Robin Ficker, an anti-tax advocate and perennial candidate for public office.
Steele has said he’s seriously considering a return to politics with a gubernatorial run. He was Maryland’s lieutenant governor under Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr. from 2003 until 2007, made an unsuccessful run for the U.S. Senate in 2006 and was chairman of the Republican National Committee from 2009 through 2011. Since 2011, he’s worked as a political analyst on MSNBC.
Dornan said Steele has been buoyed by the support he’s received, including at the Maryland Association of Counties conference in Ocean City last month. He expects to make a decision about running in the next four to six weeks.
“We got a great reception at MACo and he’s getting a lot of encouragement,” Dornan said. “I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, but he’s got a lot of people who want him to do this.”
The Democrats have nine announced candidates in their primary.
Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, is in his second term and is barred from running again due to term limits.