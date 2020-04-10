Maryland comptroller’s office eyes possible $2.8 billion drop in revenue in a worst-case coronavirus scenario

Maryland’s state government is expecting drastically reduced revenues due to high unemployment and low consumer spending during the coronavirus pandemic.
In one worst-case scenario developed by the Office of the Comptroller, the state could lose out on $2.8 billion by the end of June.
Comptroller Peter Franchot said Friday that the pandemic represents “the most devastating economic catastrophe of our lifetimes.”
As a result, the state’s Board of Public Works and the General Assembly will need to make “very, very difficult decisions to ensure our state’s short-term and long-term fiscal stability.”
“This is something that’s going to take years to recover from,” said Franchot, a Democrat.
The pandemic comes at a difficult time for government budgets. About 44% of the state’s revenue comes in during the final three months of the budget year: April, May and June.
In a worst-case scenario, the comptroller’s staff estimated that if the governor’s stay-at-home order continued through the end of the budget year in June, the state would take in $2.8 billion less to its general fund than expected.
If the stay-at-home order extends through the end of May, the loss would be about $1.5 billion.
“We should plan for the worst and hope for the better,” said Andrew Schaufele, director of revenue estimates for the comptroller.
Schaufele cautioned the estimates are preliminary and will undergo further review.
The general fund gets 45% of its money from income tax withholding, so that when people lose jobs and face pay cuts, less money comes to the state. Another 25% of the general fund is from the sales tax, which has taken a hit with people staying home and buying fewer goods.
When the numbers come up short, Maryland has options for balancing its budget.
At the start of the pandemic, Maryland had about $1.2 billion in its “rainy day fund.” Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration has since dipped into the fund to set up a business assistance program and to buy equipment.
Withdrawals from the rainy day fund can be made with notice to key legislative committees.
And the Board of Public Works — comprised of the governor, comptroller and treasurer — can make mid-year budget cuts.
State lawmakers adjourned their annual session in March as the coronavirus spread, with tentative plans to return to Annapolis in May, if needed, to deal with financial or other issues.
Franchot suggested the entire state budget needs to be “rethought.”
Meanwhile, Hogan is expected to discuss the state’s financial outlook during a news conference Friday afternoon.
“There’s going to be massive budget problems for us and for every state in America, just like there are major budget problems for individuals and small businesses and large businesses and for the federal government,” Hogan, a Republican, said earlier this week.
Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater contributed to this report.
This article will be updated.