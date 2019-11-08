Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has named a new state prosecutor to head an office that investigates political corruption: Charlton T. Howard III.
Howard currently serves as an assistant attorney general and has worked as a criminal prosecutor in Baltimore and in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
“The Office of the State Prosecutor is essential to ensuring honesty and transparency in government,” Hogan, a Republican, said in a statement. “I have every confidence in Mr. Howard’s abilities to root out corruption and serve as a strong advocate for the people of Maryland.”
The appointment is for a six-year term.
Former State Prosecutor Emmet Davitt retired this summer after nine years in office, prosecuting officials such as former Baltimore County schools superintendent Dallas Dance and former Anne Arundel County Executive John R. Leopold. Davitt’s salary was $159,433 a year.
Eighteen people applied for the job, and Howard was among two finalists put forward by a nominating committee. The other finalist was Michael Dunty, a criminal prosecutor in Baltimore.
