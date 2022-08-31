Baltimore’s State Center complex will be turned over to the city for redevelopment, Lt. Gov. Rutherford says

The state of Maryland intends to hand Baltimore’s State Center Complex to the city for future redevelopment, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford announced Wednesday in Annapolis.

“It is our intention, once all state agencies have vacated State Center, to turn the property over to the City of Baltimore, so its citizens and elected representatives can determine the best use of the site … [and] create more opportunities for the residents,” Rutherford said, according to a news release.

The State Center Complex is a 28 acre development near Eutaw Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Midtown. The state intends to declare it as surplus property.

The lieutenant governor briefed Mayor Brandon Scott on the announcement on Tuesday.

“The surrounding communities and the entire city deserve a State Center site that lives up to its full potential,” Scott said in a statement Wednesday. “My administration will work with this Governor, the next governor, the surrounding communities and their elected leaders to develop a plan for the site that we can all be proud of — a plan that fits into our shared vision for Baltimore’s renaissance. There are of course a lot of details that need to be worked out, including how to fund the demolition and remediation necessary to put this site back into productive use.”

The announcement followed approval Wednesday of a $1.2 million annual lease by the Board of Public Works to move the headquarters for the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation to a building in Baltimore’s Central Business District.

That move builds on an announcement made by Gov. Larry Hogan in April 2021 to move the thousands of state employees that report to the complex to other parts of the city.

During Maryland’s 2021 legislative session, Hogan secured $50 million in a supplemental budget to begin the moving process.

A series of lawsuits waged by developers contracted under Democratic Gov. Martin O’Malley slowed the complex’s redevelopment process after the Board of Public Works voted to invalidate their leases. Tuesday’s announcement follows a recent Baltimore City Circuit Court decision confirming that the Board of Public Works was within its right to terminate leases granted to developers under O’Malley.

Rutherford said the earlier arrangement would have been a “financial albatross” for the state and taxpayers because of above-market rents.