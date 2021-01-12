Police in Annapolis ‘beefing up’ security around State House, but Maryland governor reports no credible threats

There have been no credible threats of violence at the State House in Annapolis, but the Maryland Capitol Police and state and local law enforcement are “beefing up” plans for additional security there, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday.
Asked about reports of any specific threats to the State House following the mob attack last week at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, the governor said: “No, we do not have any credible, detailed threats here.”
“A lot of this is real — and a lot of this is fake” Hogan said. “There’s disinformation all over the internet.”
Random groups are trying to create confusion online, Hogan said, but authorities aren’t focusing on any particular threats to Annapolis that appear specific or credible — or like the kinds of threats that security forces at the Capitol failed to prepare for last week.
“I’m comfortable that, although we’re not sure what we may or may not see, we’re going to be a lot better prepared than they were in Washington last Wednesday,” Hogan said.
Increasing the number of officers around the State House complex and limiting access to buildings are among the steps being taken, according to a statement Tuesday from the Maryland Department of General Services. The state Capitol Police are a part of the agency.
“These actions are being taken as a precaution for the safety of all persons doing business on state property and will ensure the protection of state employees, our buildings and grounds, and visitors to our Annapolis complex buildings,” the statement said.
The Maryland General Assembly is to begin its 90-day legislative session Wednesday at the State House, but access already was restricted to legislators, staff and the media in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The governor also announced that the state was doubling the number of Maryland National Guard troops in Washington ahead of the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration to 1,000, in response to a request from officials there. The state sent 500 Guard members to Washington after the riot at the Capitol by supporters of Republican President Donald Trump on the day Congress was to count the Electoral College votes in the 2020 presidential election.
Hogan said he’s had multiple security meetings Monday and Tuesday, including a meeting Monday with District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
The three regional leaders have urged people to stay home Jan. 20 and watch coverage of the inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on TV.
Hogan said Tuesday that he plans to attend the ceremony in person and he believes he will be safe in doing so.
“I’m going to be joining a number of my other governors, I think, on both sides of the aisle, who will be there to witness — on behalf of our states — a peaceful transition of power,” Hogan said.