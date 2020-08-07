Maryland Election Board proposes opening just 360 voting centers statewide on Election Day, most of them in high schools

The State Board of Elections is recommending that Maryland dramatically reduce the number of polling places for November’s election, opening just 360 voting centers statewide on Election Day, mostly in high schools.
Typically, Marylanders vote at roughly 1,800 polling places statewide. The voting centers, unlike polling places, could be used by any voter in a county.
The proposal, unanimously approved Friday, is a response to a shortage of people willing to staff the polls amid the coronavirus pandemic. The recommendation goes now to Gov. Larry Hogan, who has the final say.
The board settled on the plan as a compromise between the positions of election rights advocates, who want the state to mail all voters a ballot to discourage voting in person amid the pandemic, and the Republican governor, who has ordered the state to hold a traditional election in November.
Hogan’s order, which local election officials are already in the process of implementing, calls for all precinct-based polling places and early voting centers to be open statewide. He also called for absentee ballot applications — not the ballots themselves — to be mailed to all voters.
A spokesman for Hogan did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
The Board of Elections landed on the compromise plan this week after hearing a final plea from local election officials who say they are 14,000 poll workers short of the total they need to open all polling places in November. The group labored for hours discussing the deal during a meeting Wednesday and an emergency session on Friday. The final number of voting centers approved was about 100 more than election officials asked for.
However, the proposal may remain just that. Under the state of emergency which has been in place since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor, not the election board, has the authority to set the format of elections.
Local election officials pushed the board to put the plan forward anyway.
“It doesn’t hurt to ask,” argued Guy Mickley, Howard County’s director of elections. “The worst thing that can happen is someone says no.”
If Hogan does not agree to the plan, the board will need to consider a slew of polling place consolidation requests from local officials, more than a dozen of which have already been submitted to the board. Local election directors say they would need consolidate polls in order to stretch the limited staff that they have.
Some of the requests are sizable. Anne Arundel County has proposed consolidating its 195 polling places to 105, while Howard County has asked to consolidate 90 to 36. Many of the state’s largest jurisdictions have yet to submit plans. Numerous local election board meetings are scheduled throughout August to consider such plans.
Hogan sent a letter to the state board Thursday evening warning against “wholesale” closures of polling places, arguing it would lead to voter suppression and disenfranchisement, particularly in minority communities. Hogan also acknowledged he has no power to stop the board from consolidating polling places. But the board does not have the authority to create voting centers that could be used by any voter in a county, regardless of precinct, without the governor’s approval.