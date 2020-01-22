The 2020 election is still months off, but some of the biggest fundraisers in Maryland are eyeing 2022.
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, who has announced plans to run for governor two years from now, posted a whopping $1,572,296 in campaign cash when he filed his latest state finance report.
That’s more than any other state politician, followed by Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who’s running to keep his job with $960,000 on hand.
Franchot, a Democrat, took in $678,468 in donations last year, including maximum $6,000 donations from businessman David Blair, lobbyist Gerry Evans and labor union LIUNA.
To date, Franchot is the only candidate running for governor, but several other prominent Democrats posted fundraising totals that would make them viable competitors should they choose to run.
Baltimore County Executive John A. Olszewski Jr. raised more last year than just about anyone else in the state.
Olszewski, who could seek re-election in 2022 but some see as a possible challenger to Franchot in the governor’s race, raised $977,135 and has $914,115 on hand. He received 35 maximum $6,000 donations, including several from hard-to-trace limited liability companies.
Meanwhile, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who like Olszewski could run for re-election in 2022 or choose to face Franchot, raised $453,960, while Democratic Howard County Executive Calvin Ball raised $448,564.
Meanwhile, the two new presiding officers in the Maryland General Assembly posted big fundraising totals that would allow them to help their Democratic caucus members in the state Senate and House of Delegates who face tough races against Republicans in 2022.
Latest Politics
New Senate President Bill Ferguson raised $789,970, while new House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones raised $758,999.