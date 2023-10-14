Maryland officials vow to support Israel, work to free hostages in deadly conflict: ‘We will not rest until we get them out’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Moments after watching Gov. Wes Moore declare Maryland’s unwavering support for Israel to hundreds of enthusiastic, Israeli-flag-waving supporters just steps away from the White House, Norman Goldstein saw his opening.

The Silver Spring retiree and longtime local Jewish leader had spent all week working through state government contacts to get a direct message to the governor and other officials.

Goldstein’s singular, somber message: Hersh Goldberg-Polin, his 23-year-old grandnephew and an American citizen, was believed to be captured by Hamas during the terrorist organization’s attack on a music festival near Gaza last weekend, and the world needed to know.

“It’s just to get people to realize he’s just a kid,” Goldstein said in an interview. “He is my blood, flesh and blood. But I truly do believe that in this situation, everybody is our flesh and blood.”

Leaning on a railing at the front of a Stand With Israel rally Friday in Washington, D.C., Goldstein waved the governor over as he left the stage. Moore listened intently, grabbing Goldstein’s hand and then his face before pulling him in close for a hug. He said he would do anything he could to help.

“He couldn’t have been warmer, more sympathetic, more genuine,” Goldstein said later. “And if he’s been in Afghanistan, he knows what it’s about.”

Gov. Wes Moore speaks with Norman Goldstein of Silver Spring, after addressing a crowd of hundreds at a Stand With Israel rally in Washington, D.C. Goldstein’s grandnephew, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, is one of the Americans who is believed to be a hostage after the Hamas attack on Israel. (Sam Janesch)

Moore, an Army veteran, was among several elected officials and faith and social justice organization leaders who spoke at the rally, denouncing the Hamas terrorist attacks and calling on the United States to do everything in its power to support the Jewish state.

At least 1,300 Israelis have been killed and 3,000 wounded, marking what some are calling the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust. With regard to U.S. citizens, officials have said at least 22 have been killed and that a “handful” are among the estimated 150 hostages captured by Hamas militants during the assault on Israel, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday.

At Friday’s rally, organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, attendees held signs with names of victims. They waved the Israeli flag and wore it on their shoulders, chanted and sang in Hebrew.

Surrounding streets, including the lone street between the rally site at Freedom Plaza and the White House, were blocked off by police. Organizers said beforehand that they had been in touch with law enforcement, including the FBI, though there were no credible threats to the Jewish community in the U.S.

Still, the connection between those in attendance and those in Israel was clear. Hundreds raised their hands as one speaker asked who in the crowd was personally affected by the violence or knew those who were.

Moore, referencing his time with the 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan, said during his speech he’d “seen not just the direct, but the indirect impacts of terrorism, the collateral damage that it leaves.”

In a brief interview after his address, Moore said governments and other institutions will need to offer support in what will turn out to be “a long humanitarian battle,” though he did not specify what immediate actions his office or others in state government might take. He also encouraged individuals to support humanitarian organizations and to contact their federal and local lawmakers for a united show of support.

A handful of Maryland’s Democratic congressional delegation, meanwhile, spoke about Congress’ commitment to Israel.

“Criminals must be called to account,” said U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, the former longtime House Democratic leader from St. Mary’s County, who made his 20th trip to Israel in August.

U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey of Prince George’s County described two of his own trips to Israel — one in 2005 when Israelis withdrew from their settlements in Gaza and one less than two months ago when he traveled with members of the Congressional Black Caucus and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet.

“They were talking about the impact of the Abraham Accords and how this might be a moment where Israel was getting closer and closer ... to peace in the region. Hamas knew that. And that’s why they launched these horrific, despicable attacks last weekend,” Ivey said, calling now for Hamas to be entirely “destroyed” before diplomacy can begin again.

U.S. Rep. David Trone of Montgomery County co-chaired the congressional caucus supporting the Abraham Accords — a set of agreements between Israel and other nations negotiated during the administration of President Donald Trump.

Trone also spoke to the crowd about continuing a diplomatic approach to a two-state solution. But in the meantime, he said, “there will be hard times.”

“It will be difficult as the Army goes through Gaza. There’ll be more loss of life. Soldiers and so many innocents will also die. But Hamas is an evil. It is ISIS. It is Taliban. It is no different than what we see down the street at the Holocaust Museum. … Never, never, ever again,” Trone said, revving a rousing chant among the crowd: “Never again.”

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, the only Jewish member of the Maryland House delegation, said the priority now is safely returning the hostages to their families.

“We will not rest until we get them out,” said Raskin, a Montgomery County Democrat. “Any harm brought upon them is a war crime that will be punished along with all the murders and assaults committed by rampaging Hamas terrorists in Israel.”

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, the Maryland Democrat who also is Jewish and recently became chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was not in attendance Friday but said this week that he and the committee’s Republican leader, Jim Risch of Idaho, would be introducing a bipartisan resolution supporting Israel.

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a New York Republican, said at the rally that she was introducing a bill to commit $2 billion to Israel’s missile defense system, though House Republicans, still without a speaker Friday, are currently unable to pass legislation through the chamber.

Raskin said that pause has not stopped solidarity on the issue in the Middle East.

“Even without the ability to legislate in the face of this maddening political paralysis on the hill, members of Congress and the American people are united overwhelmingly behind President Joe Biden and the people of Israel in this conflict,” he said Friday to applause.