Five Maryland casinos get closer to offering in-person sports gambling

Five Maryland casinos are significantly closer to offering in-person gambling on sports after getting the green light from a state commission on Thursday.
The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission gave its blessing to Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Hollywood Casino in Perryville, MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill and Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin.
It’s not immediately clear when the casinos will be able to start taking bets on games and player performance. Several procedural steps remain before the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission can formally issue the licenses.
The casinos are among 17 gambling facilities that were offered the first opportunity to apply for Maryland’s in-person sports betting licenses, along with certain off-track betting facilities, bingo halls and racetracks.
Eventually the state will open up an application process for up to 30 additional in-person betting licenses and up to 60 licenses for mobile betting apps. The application process for those licenses hasn’t yet been set up.
They five casinos had already cleared a preliminary review from the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission, which reviewed applications to ensure the casinos could follow the strict rules for offering sports betting.
The casinos had thought they might get approval from the application commission two weeks ago, but the commission opted not to vote at that time. Commission members held a lengthy meeting with lawyers behind closed doors.
The commission has gotten pressure from those supporting the sports betting licenses at the casinos, including a letter sent from government leaders in Prince George’s County, home to the MGM casino. Gov. Larry Hogan also has criticized the application commission for the pace of its work.
A factor in the holdup appears to be concerns about ensuring meaningful participation in the expanded gambling industry by minority-owned and women-owned businesses. Some of the other facilities among the 17 designated facilities have ownership by women and minorities, but they have not yet progressed as far in the application review process.
“I’m troubled that we don’t have more minority interest at the ready, but what troubles me more, quite honestly, is I’m not certain where the pipeline is,” said Rosie Allen-Herring, a commission member.
Commission member Cassandra Stevenson suggested waiting until those applications reach the commission and approving the first group of in-person licenses simultaneously.
“So when they come into our commission, we will now have a more diverse population and we are approving licenses at the same time,” she said, before voting against awarding the licenses.
Frank Turner, a commission member who is a former state delegate, expressed reservations about the pace of the work and allowing the casinos to operate sports betting first. “I feel to a certain degree I’m being rushed,” Turner said.
Turner said the state has a history of being “generous” with casinos and allowing them to expand their gambling operations over the years, starting with slot machines and moving to table games and now sports gambling.
“We really should at least give some of those other companies an opportunity to be part of this decision-making process,” said Turner, who also voted against the licenses.
The application commission expects to meet frequently in the coming months as applications move forward from the other locations that were specified for in-person sports gambling.
The casinos have long been preparing to open sports gambling operations, renovating their facilities to include sports-themed lounges and areas for customers to place their bets.
The state will levy a 15% tax on the facilities’ sports gambling proceeds, with most of the money dedicated to public schools. Once all of the in-person and online sports gambling is up and running, the industry is expected to take in about $100 million per year, according to a nonpartisan analysis.
This article will be updated.