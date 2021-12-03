Redistricting battle over Maryland congressional map to headline December special session

The map would give Democratic candidates a fighting chance of knocking off Harris by redrawing his district. A new 1st District would span most of the Eastern Shore and cross the Bay Bridge to take in Anne Arundel communities, including Arnold, Broadneck and Severna Park. It would then head north to parts of Glen Burnie and Millersville; stretch west through Crownsville; take in part of Parole, Heritage Harbour, Crofton and the Route 3 corridor; incorporate parts of Gambrills and Odenton; and go to the county line at Maryland City and Laurel.