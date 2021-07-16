Maryland House speaker supports 2022 vote on marijuana legalization

The effort to fully legalize marijuana got a bump Friday, with the speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates announcing support for a voter referendum in 2022.
House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones issued a statement saying that voters should get to decide whether to legalize the drug, which is currently allowed only for medical use. She also formed a bipartisan work group to work out the myriad details that legalization would entail, from changes to criminal laws to the taxing structure.
“While I have personal concerns about encouraging marijuana use, particularly among children and young adults, the disparate criminal justice impact leads me to believe that the voters should have a say in the future of legalization,” Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, said in a statement.
She added: “The House will pass legislation early next year to put this question before the voters but we need to start looking at changes needed to state law now.”
The work group will start meeting in the fall, Jones said.
Jones’ counterpart in the state Senate, President Bill Ferguson, has previously signaled interest in marijuana legalization. The Baltimore Democrat co-chaired an earlier joint House-Senate committee that met before the pandemic to explore the details of legalization.
This article will be updated.