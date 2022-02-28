xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Maryland ends ‘Sister State’ partnership with St. Petersburg region over Russian invasion of Ukraine

By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 28, 2022 3:31 PM

Maryland terminated its largely symbolic “Sister State” relationship with the region that includes the Russian city of St. Petersburg due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Gov. Larry Hogan sent a letter to Aleksandr Drozdenko, the governor of Leningrad Oblast, on Monday that cited “the duty of every government to remain vigilant of unlawful acts against public order, democratic principles and innocent civilians.”

Advertisement

Maryland’s relationship with Leningrad Oblast dates to 1993, a time of thawing relations and new investment in Russia by the United States after the fall of the Soviet Union. The state retains the Soviet-era name for the country’s second-largest city.

If Hogan hadn’t acted, Senate President Bill Ferguson said Monday morning that he planned to introduce a resolution calling for Hogan to pull out of the partnership.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Diplomacy and soft power are vital, and relations should be resumed when Russian aggression ceases,” Ferguson wrote on Twitter. “Until then, we must send a clear message that we stand with Ukraine.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Politics

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement