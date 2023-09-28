In a state with so many federal employees, what would a government shutdown look like in Maryland?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland workers and officials are bracing for a potentially debilitating federal government shutdown that could have an outsize impact here because of the state’s proximity to Washington, D.C.

As much as 160,000 federal workers based in Maryland are at risk of furlough or working without pay starting Sunday if members of Congress fail to reach a full or partial spending agreement in the coming days.

Advertisement

Though a bipartisan plan was advancing in the Senate, House Republicans were continuing Thursday to split over disagreements around budget cuts, funding for Ukraine and border security funding, increasing the likelihood of a shutdown.

“I pray that everyone gets through this shutdown, or that it just won’t happen,” said Leslie Clark, a Landover resident who works a contracting job cleaning the FBI field office in Washington.

Advertisement

Clark, 53, said she supports her two adult children and already struggles to pay her mortgage, food costs and Type 2 diabetes medications. Days before a shutdown would go into effect, she said she had no idea if she might be asked to stop going into work or continue to work without pay.

“I’m trying to keep my head above water,” she said.

According to Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman’s office, which handles tax collection, about 352,000 households in the state directly benefited from either wages or pension income from the federal government in the 2021 tax year. That represented $31 billion in income, or 10.5% of all income earned in Maryland.

The 152,000 federal jobs in Maryland during that year represented 4.1% of all jobs — about three times more than the national average, and more than the 3.5% in neighboring Virginia, the comptroller’s office said. As of last month, the estimate for those jobs in Maryland had grown to 160,000, according to seasonally adjusted employment statistics through the Maryland Department of Labor.

Thousands of additional workers are contractors who do not work directly for the government but who could be impacted by a full or partial shutdown. Those workers are not guaranteed back-pay after a deal is reached, unlike direct employees who would be slated to receive delayed payments because of a law passed following the 35-day government shutdown that ended in January 2019.

Jaime Contreras, executive vice president of the SEIU 32BJ, said his union represents 2,400 federally contracted janitors and security officers who wouldn’t be able to count on back-pay during a shutdown that at this point appears inevitable.

He said more than 1,000 of the union’s members were impacted in the 2018-19 shutdown and that number is likely to include more, if not all, workers this time because more agencies have not been funded.

“Denying pay to these workers who already live paycheck to paycheck during a government shutdown, it’s just catastrophic, even life threatening for people who are sole providers in their families,” Contreras said. “In the pandemic they were treated as essential workers and we should treat them as such during the shutdown.”

Advertisement

Depending on the agency and the funding sources, it varies by department whether workers will continue unaffected with pay, if they will be furloughed or asked to work without pay. Contingency plans for each executive agency have been prepared and published.

Services like Social Security and the Postal Service are deemed essential and will continue while others like national parks will shutter. Air travel could also include delays as air traffic controllers and transportation security officers would not be paid, which led to staffing shortages during the last shutdown.

“They keep these programs going, like Social Security, so the public doesn’t notice, but the human toll — there’s no measure,” said Anita Autrey, who leads the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1923 that represents roughly 30,000 federal employees in the region.

Members include employees at the Social Security Administration headquarters in Woodlawn and at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services headquarters in Baltimore, where Autrey recently retired from a 41-year career.

She said workers “could be facing hardship immediately next week” and she’s been involved in Baltimore-area discussions about providing employees with alternate options for food or transportation in the event of a short-term or extended shutdown.

“It’s just a terrible time. It’s emotional,” she said, expressing frustration at congressional leaders who “want to destroy the federal government” and hold employees hostage in the process.

Advertisement

During the 2018-19 shutdown — the longest in history, spurred by arguments over whether to fund President Donald Trump’s border wall plan — thousands of Marylanders sought unemployment insurance benefits, pop-up food pantries were hosted by county governments and unions, and state officials reported a marked decline in MARC rail service to from Washington to Baltimore.

The comptroller’s office estimated at the time that 172,000 Marylanders were affected, including direct federal employees and contractors, who were collectively paid $778 million in salary every two weeks and responsible for $57.5 million in state and local income taxes in those pay periods.

Comptroller Brooke Lierman, who took office earlier this year, said state officials “will be prepared to lend assistance where it is most needed to help alleviate the impact.”

Senior officials in Gov. Wes Moore’s administration said Thursday the state is prepared to bridge the gap by using around $1 billion of the state’s $5 billion cash balance to cover state-run services and state employee salaries that are funded by the federal government. That plan is contingent on getting reimbursed once funding is approved in Washington. If the shutdown stretches several weeks, state officials would begin prioritizing resources.

Maryland officials are also working on a loan-assistance program specifically for workers affected by the shutdown. Those loans would have to be paid back after the shutdown, along with any unemployment insurance workers receive.

Impacts could come in the form of benefits paid through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.

Advertisement

About 670,000 Marylanders in 365,00 households participate in SNAP, which helps those with low incomes purchase food. And about 123,100 women, infants and children in Maryland receive nutritional and education resources through WIC.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

White House officials said SNAP, previously known as food stamps, would be funded through October in the case of a longer shutdown. WIC recipients may face more immediate reductions to benefits.

According to the White House, “states could soon be forced to institute waiting lists for WIC, causing mothers and children to lose access to the vital nutrition assistance.” The Maryland Department of Health is “actively planning and mapping out scenarios based on potential federal funding levels for WIC,” which would be greatly affected during a shutdown, department spokesman Chase Cook said.

U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Baltimore County Democrat, highlighted the WIC program in a statement in which he called it “unconscionable to hurt working families and cause irreparable damage to our economy to appease a small number of extreme conservatives who have an agenda unpopular with most Americans.”

“A continuing resolution is not ideal, but it will keep the lights on while we finish the job we were elected to do,” Ruppersberger said. “Republicans must be willing to compromise — everyone gives a little and gets a little — for the good of the country and its historic economic recovery.”

A so-called continuing resolution would keep the government funded at current levels until lawmakers reach a larger deal. House Republicans have opposed that short-term fix, and if the clock ticks past midnight Saturday without any progress, it’s not clear how long this shutdown could last.

Advertisement

As Autrey, the union leader, put it: “It’s really the emotional yo-yo you experience ... Everybody’s on pins and needles.”