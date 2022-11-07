Sheila Hixson, the longest-serving woman in Maryland’s legislature, dies

Sheila Hixson, the first woman to chair the Maryland General Assembly’s House Ways and Means Committee and the longest-serving woman in the legislature when she retired three years ago, died Sunday at 89.

“Sheila was a trailblazer in Maryland politics and government. A former staffer at the Democratic National Committee, she got involved locally and led the way for a generation of women running in Maryland elections at every level, always working pragmatically for progressive change,” Montgomery County representatives, including U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, state Sen. Will Smith, and delegates David Moon, Jheanelle Wilkins and Lorig Charkoudian, said in a joint statement Monday afternoon.

A representative for Raskin’s office declined to comment on the cause of Hixson’s death.

Hixson’s political career spanned over 50 years — 43 of which were spent in the Maryland General Assembly. She started in her home state of Michigan, where she served as campaign manager and aide for U.S. Rep. William D. Ford for three years in the 1960s.

Hixson was elected to represent Montgomery County in the Maryland House of Delegates in 1976 and retired in 2019. She served on the now-defunct Environmental Matters Committee before becoming the first woman appointed to chair the Ways and Means Committee in 1993. Hixson left her position as chair in 2017, but remained on the committee until her retirement.

Hixson was born in L’Anse, Michigan in 1933. She received a bachelor’s degree in social work at Northern State Teachers College in Marquette, Michigan. She had four children.

Brooke Lierman, Maryland’s Democratic nominee for comptroller and a delegate representing South Baltimore, called Hixson a “fascinating person and strong leader.” Lierman served with Hixson from 2015 until her retirement.