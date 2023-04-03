What bills have and haven’t passed as the Maryland General Assembly starts its 7-day countdown?

The clock is officially ticking.

With scores of bills to pass and just seven days before the end of the annual 90-day General Assembly session, Maryland lawmakers are poised to give final approval to everything from local liquor laws to the creation of a massive recreational cannabis industry.

The halls of the historic State House in Annapolis were a flurry of activity last week as both the 141-member House of Delegates and the 47-member Senate began working in earnest on their to-do lists.

While they finished the job on some issues — like setting up a ballot referendum to protect abortion rights — and made progress on others — like the cannabis industry — much is still up in the air.

Entering Monday, 36 pieces of legislation had received final approval and were headed to the desk of Democratic Gov. Wes Moore. He has yet to sign any new law.

Only a fraction of the remaining 2,300 bills filed since the beginning of the session will make it to the end.

Here’s a taste of what’s happened so far, and what’s expected to come before the lawmakers head for the exits.

What passed last week

Abortion: Both the House and Senate passed legislation that will allow Marylanders to determine during the 2024 election whether reproductive freedom — including the ability to become pregnant, undergo fertility treatment, receive contraception services or get an abortion — should be enshrined in the state constitution.

Both the House and Senate passed legislation that will allow Marylanders to determine during the 2024 election whether reproductive freedom — including the ability to become pregnant, undergo fertility treatment, receive contraception services or get an abortion — should be enshrined in the state constitution. Transgender health care: The Senate gave final approval to Senate Bill 460, or the Trans Health Equity Act, which passed out of the House on Thursday. Moore has confirmed he will sign the bill, which would require Maryland Medicaid to cover gender-affirming care for transgender people with low incomes.

The Senate gave final approval to Senate Bill 460, or the Trans Health Equity Act, which passed out of the House on Thursday. Moore has confirmed he will sign the bill, which would require Maryland Medicaid to cover gender-affirming care for transgender people with low incomes. Moore’s cabinet: While it wasn’t certain to happen at the beginning of last week, Moore’s nominee to lead the Maryland State Police got Senate approval Friday on a 43-4 vote. Lt. Col. Roland Butler is the first Black superintendent of the agency. Some lawmakers expressed concerns the agency veteran might not sufficiently reform the embattled police force.

What will likely advance this week