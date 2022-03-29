Facing court-ordered deadline, Maryland Democrats voting on alternate congressional map

Facing a looming court-imposed deadline to redraw Maryland’s proposed congressional districts, Democrats in the Maryland Senate on Tuesday quickly approved a hastily redrawn congressional map on a party-line vote.

Final votes in the General Assembly to approve the map are expected before a Wednesday deadline set by Judge Lynne A. Battaglia, who rejected the legislature’s earlier congressional map as the “product of extreme partisan gerrymandering” that violates several clauses in the state constitution.

The map Battaglia rejected would’ve solidified Democratic control of seven of Maryland’s eight congressional districts and also made the state’s lone Republican congressman, U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, more vulnerable to a challenger.

The new map, drawn over the weekend and publicly posted for the first time Monday night, appears to significantly dilute the Democrat’s formidable partisan advantages. The map would take effect if Battaglia approves it.

It remained unclear Tuesday whether Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat, plans to appeal Battaglia’s original decision. Democratic legislative leaders seemed Monday to signal that intent as likely on a track parallel to the legislative approval process.

Senators approved the map Tuesday after partisan debate, with Republicans opposing but Democrats pushing the map through on a final vote of 30 to 13. The House of Delegates is expected to swiftly follow and approve the map and send it to Gov. Larry Hogan. Democrats control both chambers with veto-proof majorities.

Legislative and court approval of the map would provide clarity for 2022 Maryland congressional candidates about the districts they are seeking to represent and for state voters about the districts they perhaps will be voting in for the first time.

Hogan, a Republican, vetoed the congressional map passed in December but was swiftly overridden by Democratic lawmakers. Hogan has repeatedly urged lawmakers to adopt an alternate set of maps drawn by a bipartisan commission appointed by the governor, although Democratic leaders in the General Assembly have shown little interest in considering that map.

Democratic senators argued that the new map complies with Battaglia’s order and credited the nonpartisan staff at the Department of Legislative Services with working straight through the weekend to draft it. Republicans, however, loudly objected that the map remained skewed heavily in favor of Democrats and complained that Republicans weren’t included in the frenetic drafting process.

“This map, while prettier [than the map rejected by the court], is nothing more than lipstick on a pig,” Sen. Michael Hough, a Frederick County Republican, who likened it to the current gerrymandered congressional maps adopted in 2010.

Baltimore County Republican Sen. Chris West called it “far superior” to the map adopted in December but said he believed the “excessive number” of county crossings — particularly in Baltimore City and County — rendered it, too, unconstitutional.

Senate President Bill Ferguson said he was “disappointed” Republicans still voted against the latest map because, in his view, it addressed many of the Republican objections raised back in December.

In rejecting the original map, Battaglia said it violated the state constitutional requirement that legislative districts consist of adjoining territory and be compact in form, with due regard for natural boundaries and political subdivisions. It also violated the state constitution’s free elections, free speech and equal protection clauses, she said.

Other courts have overturned maps found to be GOP gerrymanders in North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, infuriating Republicans and leading conservatives to push for the U.S. Supreme Court to limit the power of state courts to intervene against maps drawn by state legislatures.

