Trump health official Seema Verma spent millions of taxpayer funds to polish her image, report finds

“Administrator Verma misused funds appropriated by Congress and wasted taxpayer dollars intended to support critical federal health care programs,” Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. of New Jersey; Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney of New York; Finance ranking member Ron Wyden of Oregon; and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions ranking member Patty Murray of Washington said in a joint statement. “Congress did not intend for taxpayer dollars to be spent on handpicked communications consultants used to promote Administrator Verma’s public profile and personal brand. Administrator Verma has shown reckless disregard for the public’s trust. We believe she should personally reimburse the taxpayers for these inappropriate expenditures.”