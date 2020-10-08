Audit: Top manager at Maryland tax department 'improperly’ took leave for months, with $56K in pay

A top manager at a Maryland state agency was paid nearly $56,000 for five months of leave last year with no explanation, according to an audit issued Thursday.
The “senior management employee” at the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation was not identified in the audit from the Office of Legislative Audits, which routinely reviews the books and operations of state agencies.
Under state regulations, employees are only allowed 10 days of the type of leave that was granted to the manager, known as “administrative leave.”
The State Department of Assessments and Taxation, which uses the acronyms “DAT” or “SDAT,” handles certain business regulations and sets values for properties that are used in determining property taxes. It’s based in Baltimore.
Auditors discovered that the employee was on paid leave from May 2, 2019, through Sept. 24, 2019. During that time, the employee was paid $55,860.
The auditors wrote that they learned the payments were sent to the employee without being approved by the department’s lawyer. Top managers at the department told auditors that documentation of leave is typically included in an employee’s personnel file.
The auditors said they did not get a full explanation from the employee, writing: “The senior management employee would not provide us with any documentation to support this decision or of the approval received from legal counsel."
The auditors recommended that the department determine whether it’s worthwhile to seek repayment of the excessive leave “that was improperly awarded.” Auditors also recommended the department put controls in place to ensure such a lengthy administrative leave is not approved in the future, and to ensure that appropriate leave requests are properly documented.
The department, in its response to the audit, said it “respectfully disagrees” with the audit findings. The department also wrote that employee leave is outside the jurisdiction of auditors.
“However, the human resources department has pledged to redouble its considerable efforts to ensure that all leave policies continue to be fully enforced and adhered to,” the department wrote.
The auditors were not swayed by the department’s response, noting that the department did not dispute any facts within the audit.
“Personnel matters, including compliance with related state regulations, are within the scope of our audits,” the auditors wrote.
Latest Politics
The audit was sent Monday to a bipartisan audit committee of state lawmakers and released Thursday to the public.