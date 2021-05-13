After trading barbs, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sit down to discuss violent crime in city

Mayor Brandon Scott described an hourlong meeting Thursday on violent crime in Baltimore with Gov. Larry Hogan as “very productive” and said “the governor has an understanding that we’re focused on this and we have a deep, thoughtful plan” to address public safety.
The Democratic mayor and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison met with Hogan after the Republican governor repeatedly lobbed criticism toward Scott and other Baltimore leaders over the handling of crime in the city. The jabs prompted retorts last week from Scott in a tense exchange on social media.
Outside the State House in Annapolis after the meeting, Scott said he asked Hogan for better coordination with state agencies, particularly the Maryland State Police and the Division of Probation and Parole, on combating crime and tamping down violence.
Scott emphasized that he wanted “to be very clear” that neither he nor the police commissioner went into the meeting “asking for money” from Hogan.
“This is about coordination,” said Scott. “We want Baltimore to be safer, and now we have a better understanding of how we coordinate.”
Scott declined Thursday to provide details. A spokesman for Scott said in a statement that the mayor “presented several immediate steps Governor Hogan could take to reduce violence that target violent repeat offenders, strengthen collaboration across law enforcement agencies, and lessen unessential burdens on Baltimore Police officers to permit more time to fight crime.
Hogan did not join Scott and Harrison for a brief news conference after the closed-door meeting, instead zipping to the Washington Football Team’s stadium in Prince George’s County for a visit to a state-run COVID-19 vaccination site.
Hogan likewise told reporters there that he and the mayor had a “productive” meeting, but offered few details.
The Thursday morning confab was just the second formal sit-down between Hogan and Scott since the mayor took office in December. The pair discussed the coronavirus pandemic at their previous meeting, according to the mayor.
They have appeared at numerous events together, including earlier this month during Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to a mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.