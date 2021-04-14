Kelly Schulz, state commerce secretary, announces run for Maryland governor

Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz announced Wednesday that she’s running for governor in 2022, making her the first declared Republican candidate in the race.
Schulz launched her campaign with a brief video posted online, saying she’s been inspired by Marylanders’ perseverance and resiliency in the coronavirus pandemic to want to work to “chart a better and brighter future.”
“I’m running for governor so we can continue to build upon all of our past successes and fulfill the great promise and potential of our state,” Schulz said in the video.
Schulz, who has been GOP Gov. Larry Hogan’s commerce secretary for two years, did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.
Hogan, who was elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018, is barred by term limits from running again. Hogan’s lieutenant governor, Boyd K. Rutherford, announced earlier Wednesday that he would not run for governor. That cleared a path for Schulz to be the Hogan-affiliated candidate in the race.
In addition to being the first Republican, Schulz is also the first woman from either party to enter the 2022 race for governor. Maryland has never had a woman as governor before; they’ve all been white men.
Schulz, 52, joined Hogan’s administration in 2015 as labor secretary. At the time, she was about to start a second term in the House of Delegates representing Frederick County. She resigned her seat to join the governor’s team.
Schulz previously had been active in Republican politics. She worked for a defense contractor and as a real estate agent, according to her official biography.
Over the past year, Schulz’s Department of Commerce has been tasked with administering hundreds of millions of dollars in programs designed to help businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic. Last spring, the first round of state-funded business grants was slow to be awarded, frustrating business owners who had been shut down by government orders and struggled to keep afloat.
Her job as commerce secretary also involves recruiting businesses to come to Maryland and promoting tourism.
Former Lt. Gov. Michael Steele, who now works as a TV political commentator, has also said he’s considering a run in the Republican primary for governor.
On the Democratic side, there are three announced candidates for governor: State Comptroller Peter Franchot, former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, and Jon Baron of Montgomery County, who works in public policy with a philanthropic organization.
Several other Democrats are considering a run or being encouraged to get into the race, including: Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.; former federal labor secretary and former Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez; former federal education secretary John B. King, who recently formed a nonprofit advocacy group in Maryland; Doug Gansler, former Montgomery County prosecutor and state attorney general; author and activist Wes Moore; U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, a former lieutenant governor who was the party’s nominee in 2014, and U.S. Rep. David Trone.
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks was floated as a potential candidate, though in a recent radio interview, she said that, as of now, she wants to run for reelection.