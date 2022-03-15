Sarah Bloom Raskin’s nomination for Fed in peril as Democrat Joe Manchin opposes pick

Raskin was considered likely to take a much tougher line with banks than did Randal Quarles, an appointee of former President Donald Trump who previously held the position of vice chair for supervision. But the opposition to her came mainly from the energy industry, while many banking lobbyists saw her as at least a known quantity. Raskin served as Maryland’s top banking regulator from 2007 to 2010 and had been endorsed by banking representatives in the state.