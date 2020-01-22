Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford is leading an economic development trip to the Middle East beginning Friday.
Rutherford will lead a delegation of state employees and Maryland-based businesses to a health conference in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and to a cybertechnology conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, his office announced Wednesday.
The Republican lieutenant governor’s agenda for the trip, which will end Feb. 2, will be to "focus on promoting Maryland’s global reputation as a leader in the healthcare and cybersecurity industries.”
Four state employees will join Rutherford on the trip: Courtney Highsmith and Cory Dennis from his office and Paul Beatty and Brian Castleberry from the Department of Commerce.
Several Maryland businesses will participate in the Dubai health conference, including: emocha Mobile Health of Baltimore, Get Real Health of Rockville, GraceMed Solutions of Beltsville, Integrated Pharma Services of Frederick, LKC Technologies of Gaithersburg, Pevco Systems International of Middle River, Pindox Pharma of Gaithersburg, Shreis Scalene Sciences USA of Gaithersburg, Sonavi Labs of Baltimore and 20/20 GeneSystems of Rockville.
Gov. Larry Hogan led a trip to Israel in 2016.