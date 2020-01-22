Several Maryland businesses will participate in the Dubai health conference, including: emocha Mobile Health of Baltimore, Get Real Health of Rockville, GraceMed Solutions of Beltsville, Integrated Pharma Services of Frederick, LKC Technologies of Gaithersburg, Pevco Systems International of Middle River, Pindox Pharma of Gaithersburg, Shreis Scalene Sciences USA of Gaithersburg, Sonavi Labs of Baltimore and 20/20 GeneSystems of Rockville.