Baltimore County Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger joins growing list of Congress members testing positive for COVID

U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, part of a wave of cases in Congress since the omicron variant began surging across the country.
The Baltimore County Democrat, who turns 76 on Jan. 31, said in a statement that his positive result came Monday night and that he was quarantining at home with mild symptoms.
“I am fully vaccinated and boosted,” said the 10th-term congressman and former county executive in a news release. “We all need to do what we can to protect our families, colleagues and healthcare heroes. Please get your shots, limit gatherings and mask up.”
Ruppersberger’s district includes parts of Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Harford and Howard Counties, as well as a portion of Baltimore City.
Nearly a dozen members of Congress have announced positive tests since late last week, including well-known New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. More than one-third of House members have filed letters allowing them to vote remotely, according to the House clerk.
House leadership, based on advice from the Office of the Attending Physician, has asked members to wear N95 or KN95 masks on the floor, regardless of vaccination status, and to leave the chamber immediately after voting.